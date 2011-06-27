Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,340
|$27,085
|$30,506
|Clean
|$23,935
|$26,637
|$29,983
|Average
|$23,125
|$25,740
|$28,937
|Rough
|$22,315
|$24,843
|$27,890
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,074
|$27,902
|$31,427
|Clean
|$24,657
|$27,440
|$30,888
|Average
|$23,823
|$26,516
|$29,810
|Rough
|$22,989
|$25,592
|$28,732
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,077
|$24,568
|$27,670
|Clean
|$21,710
|$24,161
|$27,196
|Average
|$20,975
|$23,347
|$26,247
|Rough
|$20,241
|$22,533
|$25,297
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,521
|$23,949
|$26,973
|Clean
|$21,163
|$23,552
|$26,510
|Average
|$20,447
|$22,759
|$25,585
|Rough
|$19,731
|$21,966
|$24,660
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,956
|$26,144
|$28,882
|Clean
|$23,557
|$25,711
|$28,386
|Average
|$22,760
|$24,845
|$27,395
|Rough
|$21,963
|$23,980
|$26,405
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,748
|$26,427
|$29,765
|Clean
|$23,353
|$25,989
|$29,254
|Average
|$22,563
|$25,114
|$28,233
|Rough
|$21,773
|$24,239
|$27,212
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,900
|$27,596
|$29,735
|Clean
|$25,469
|$27,139
|$29,225
|Average
|$24,607
|$26,225
|$28,205
|Rough
|$23,746
|$25,312
|$27,185
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,442
|$27,200
|$30,636
|Clean
|$24,036
|$26,750
|$30,110
|Average
|$23,223
|$25,849
|$29,059
|Rough
|$22,409
|$24,948
|$28,008
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,478
|$26,127
|$29,427
|Clean
|$23,088
|$25,695
|$28,922
|Average
|$22,307
|$24,829
|$27,913
|Rough
|$21,526
|$23,964
|$26,903
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,762
|$28,668
|$32,289
|Clean
|$25,333
|$28,194
|$31,736
|Average
|$24,476
|$27,244
|$30,628
|Rough
|$23,619
|$26,295
|$29,520
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,347
|$29,320
|$33,023
|Clean
|$25,909
|$28,834
|$32,456
|Average
|$25,032
|$27,863
|$31,323
|Rough
|$24,156
|$26,892
|$30,190
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,963
|$28,210
|$31,024
|Clean
|$25,531
|$27,743
|$30,492
|Average
|$24,667
|$26,809
|$29,428
|Rough
|$23,803
|$25,875
|$28,364
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,180
|$29,133
|$32,813
|Clean
|$25,744
|$28,651
|$32,250
|Average
|$24,873
|$27,686
|$31,124
|Rough
|$24,002
|$26,721
|$29,999
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,057
|$27,882
|$31,405
|Clean
|$24,640
|$27,421
|$30,866
|Average
|$23,806
|$26,497
|$29,789
|Rough
|$22,973
|$25,574
|$28,711
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,349
|$27,721
|$30,688
|Clean
|$24,927
|$27,262
|$30,162
|Average
|$24,084
|$26,344
|$29,109
|Rough
|$23,241
|$25,426
|$28,056
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,714
|$28,615
|$32,230
|Clean
|$25,287
|$28,142
|$31,677
|Average
|$24,431
|$27,194
|$30,571
|Rough
|$23,576
|$26,246
|$29,466
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,768
|$30,900
|$34,803
|Clean
|$27,306
|$30,388
|$34,206
|Average
|$26,382
|$29,365
|$33,012
|Rough
|$25,458
|$28,342
|$31,818
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,456
|$24,988
|$28,145
|Clean
|$22,082
|$24,574
|$27,662
|Average
|$21,335
|$23,747
|$26,697
|Rough
|$20,588
|$22,919
|$25,731