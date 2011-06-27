  1. Home
2019 Nissan NV Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,340$27,085$30,506
Clean$23,935$26,637$29,983
Average$23,125$25,740$28,937
Rough$22,315$24,843$27,890
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,074$27,902$31,427
Clean$24,657$27,440$30,888
Average$23,823$26,516$29,810
Rough$22,989$25,592$28,732
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,077$24,568$27,670
Clean$21,710$24,161$27,196
Average$20,975$23,347$26,247
Rough$20,241$22,533$25,297
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,521$23,949$26,973
Clean$21,163$23,552$26,510
Average$20,447$22,759$25,585
Rough$19,731$21,966$24,660
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,956$26,144$28,882
Clean$23,557$25,711$28,386
Average$22,760$24,845$27,395
Rough$21,963$23,980$26,405
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,748$26,427$29,765
Clean$23,353$25,989$29,254
Average$22,563$25,114$28,233
Rough$21,773$24,239$27,212
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,900$27,596$29,735
Clean$25,469$27,139$29,225
Average$24,607$26,225$28,205
Rough$23,746$25,312$27,185
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,442$27,200$30,636
Clean$24,036$26,750$30,110
Average$23,223$25,849$29,059
Rough$22,409$24,948$28,008
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,478$26,127$29,427
Clean$23,088$25,695$28,922
Average$22,307$24,829$27,913
Rough$21,526$23,964$26,903
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,762$28,668$32,289
Clean$25,333$28,194$31,736
Average$24,476$27,244$30,628
Rough$23,619$26,295$29,520
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,347$29,320$33,023
Clean$25,909$28,834$32,456
Average$25,032$27,863$31,323
Rough$24,156$26,892$30,190
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,963$28,210$31,024
Clean$25,531$27,743$30,492
Average$24,667$26,809$29,428
Rough$23,803$25,875$28,364
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,180$29,133$32,813
Clean$25,744$28,651$32,250
Average$24,873$27,686$31,124
Rough$24,002$26,721$29,999
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,057$27,882$31,405
Clean$24,640$27,421$30,866
Average$23,806$26,497$29,789
Rough$22,973$25,574$28,711
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,349$27,721$30,688
Clean$24,927$27,262$30,162
Average$24,084$26,344$29,109
Rough$23,241$25,426$28,056
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,714$28,615$32,230
Clean$25,287$28,142$31,677
Average$24,431$27,194$30,571
Rough$23,576$26,246$29,466
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 3500 SL 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,768$30,900$34,803
Clean$27,306$30,388$34,206
Average$26,382$29,365$33,012
Rough$25,458$28,342$31,818
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,456$24,988$28,145
Clean$22,082$24,574$27,662
Average$21,335$23,747$26,697
Rough$20,588$22,919$25,731
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Nissan NV Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,088 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,695 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Cargo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,088 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,695 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Nissan NV Cargo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan NV Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,088 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,695 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Nissan NV Cargo ranges from $21,526 to $29,427, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Nissan NV Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.