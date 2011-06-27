Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,179
|$11,895
|$14,268
|Clean
|$8,867
|$11,489
|$13,735
|Average
|$8,244
|$10,677
|$12,669
|Rough
|$7,620
|$9,865
|$11,602
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,247
|$11,577
|$13,628
|Clean
|$8,933
|$11,182
|$13,118
|Average
|$8,305
|$10,392
|$12,100
|Rough
|$7,677
|$9,601
|$11,082
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,572
|$12,405
|$14,880
|Clean
|$9,247
|$11,982
|$14,324
|Average
|$8,597
|$11,135
|$13,213
|Rough
|$7,947
|$10,288
|$12,101
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,945
|$11,593
|$13,906
|Clean
|$8,641
|$11,197
|$13,387
|Average
|$8,034
|$10,406
|$12,348
|Rough
|$7,427
|$9,615
|$11,308
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,478
|$10,987
|$13,180
|Clean
|$8,191
|$10,612
|$12,687
|Average
|$7,615
|$9,862
|$11,702
|Rough
|$7,039
|$9,112
|$10,718
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,897
|$11,245
|$13,305
|Clean
|$8,595
|$10,861
|$12,808
|Average
|$7,991
|$10,093
|$11,814
|Rough
|$7,387
|$9,326
|$10,820
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,945
|$10,296
|$12,349
|Clean
|$7,675
|$9,944
|$11,888
|Average
|$7,135
|$9,242
|$10,965
|Rough
|$6,596
|$8,539
|$10,043
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,102
|$11,796
|$14,149
|Clean
|$8,793
|$11,393
|$13,621
|Average
|$8,175
|$10,588
|$12,563
|Rough
|$7,557
|$9,783
|$11,506
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,921
|$10,265
|$12,313
|Clean
|$7,652
|$9,915
|$11,853
|Average
|$7,114
|$9,214
|$10,933
|Rough
|$6,576
|$8,513
|$10,013
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,735
|$10,979
|$12,953
|Clean
|$8,438
|$10,604
|$12,469
|Average
|$7,845
|$9,855
|$11,501
|Rough
|$7,252
|$9,105
|$10,533
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,958
|$11,609
|$13,926
|Clean
|$8,654
|$11,213
|$13,406
|Average
|$8,045
|$10,420
|$12,365
|Rough
|$7,437
|$9,628
|$11,324
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,547
|$11,077
|$13,287
|Clean
|$8,257
|$10,699
|$12,790
|Average
|$7,676
|$9,943
|$11,798
|Rough
|$7,096
|$9,187
|$10,805
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,697
|$11,272
|$13,521
|Clean
|$8,402
|$10,887
|$13,015
|Average
|$7,811
|$10,118
|$12,005
|Rough
|$7,221
|$9,348
|$10,995
Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,556
|$9,792
|$11,746
|Clean
|$7,300
|$9,458
|$11,307
|Average
|$6,787
|$8,790
|$10,430
|Rough
|$6,274
|$8,121
|$9,552