Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
2013 Nissan NV 3500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,179$11,895$14,268
Clean$8,867$11,489$13,735
Average$8,244$10,677$12,669
Rough$7,620$9,865$11,602
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,247$11,577$13,628
Clean$8,933$11,182$13,118
Average$8,305$10,392$12,100
Rough$7,677$9,601$11,082
2013 Nissan NV 3500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,572$12,405$14,880
Clean$9,247$11,982$14,324
Average$8,597$11,135$13,213
Rough$7,947$10,288$12,101
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,945$11,593$13,906
Clean$8,641$11,197$13,387
Average$8,034$10,406$12,348
Rough$7,427$9,615$11,308
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,478$10,987$13,180
Clean$8,191$10,612$12,687
Average$7,615$9,862$11,702
Rough$7,039$9,112$10,718
2013 Nissan NV 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,897$11,245$13,305
Clean$8,595$10,861$12,808
Average$7,991$10,093$11,814
Rough$7,387$9,326$10,820
2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,945$10,296$12,349
Clean$7,675$9,944$11,888
Average$7,135$9,242$10,965
Rough$6,596$8,539$10,043
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,102$11,796$14,149
Clean$8,793$11,393$13,621
Average$8,175$10,588$12,563
Rough$7,557$9,783$11,506
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,921$10,265$12,313
Clean$7,652$9,915$11,853
Average$7,114$9,214$10,933
Rough$6,576$8,513$10,013
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van w/High Roof (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,735$10,979$12,953
Clean$8,438$10,604$12,469
Average$7,845$9,855$11,501
Rough$7,252$9,105$10,533
2013 Nissan NV 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,958$11,609$13,926
Clean$8,654$11,213$13,406
Average$8,045$10,420$12,365
Rough$7,437$9,628$11,324
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S 3dr Van w/High Roof (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,547$11,077$13,287
Clean$8,257$10,699$12,790
Average$7,676$9,943$11,798
Rough$7,096$9,187$10,805
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,697$11,272$13,521
Clean$8,402$10,887$13,015
Average$7,811$10,118$12,005
Rough$7,221$9,348$10,995
2013 Nissan NV 1500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,556$9,792$11,746
Clean$7,300$9,458$11,307
Average$6,787$8,790$10,430
Rough$6,274$8,121$9,552
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Nissan NV on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan NV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,458 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan NV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,458 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Nissan NV, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Nissan NV with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,458 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Nissan NV. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Nissan NV and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Nissan NV ranges from $6,274 to $11,746, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Nissan NV is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.