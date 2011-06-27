Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Lincoln ever!
I purchased a brand new 2015 Lincoln MKZ last fall and after almost 8 months still love the car. I have owned many different car brands (mostly non-US brands) but my MKZ beats them all. It not only is a sharp looking vehicle but performs great, gets great fuel economy and is a fun car to drive. I have read reviews saying the Microsoft Sync systems was very difficult to use but it is quite the opposite. Anyone with limited knowledge (this leaves out the critics) can operate this system.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lincoln MKZ Lover
The MKZ is a super great car with classic designed looks inside and out. Very comfortable, seats fit like a glove, everything at your fingertips. Gets lot of compliments. We have had 3 Marks and 1 Town car but this is so exquisite. Love the car but only one tiny drawback... there are no hand grips on either side and having a destroyed back they sure are needed. Otherwise Plus Ten. We really enjoy all the enmities and feel pampered when driving it, when out you feel pride in ownership!! You will love it as well!! LINCOLN LOVER!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wow. Bang for your Buck!
I've lusted after one of these since the '13 redesign. Picked up a low mileage used '15 for half the sticker when new. This car is fantastic. It's like a rolling sanctuary. Super quiet ride, way more power than necessary (4 cyl turbo), with the back seats down there is plenty of room for luggage. Had several people comment what a gorgeous car this is. I love the panoramic sunroof and lane detection option. Great car, get a used one and you'll have no regrets.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
As luxurious as a Tesla, for easily half the price
I got to thinking the other day about how this car compares to a Tesla Model S I have driven... I absolutely love 100% electric, and would drive a Tesla in a heartbeat. There is no doubt that the Lincoln is missing the excitement factor of instant torque, but the 'fuel' economy is a negligible savings, and the overall vehicle cost is night/day. I love the fit and finish of the Lincoln, and the overall ride quality is excellent. The car is costing me about $65/month for gas (1k miles @40mpg /$2.40-$2.50gal), a Tesla would cost about $30/month for electricity (about 250-300Kwh @.10Kwh). To compare lease payments, my numbers are about $600/month difference ($350-400 vs $900-$1k/month over 36 months 12k mile lease). I expect right now it's pretty easy to get a great deal on a hybrid, since sales are slumping. Those 15mpg SUV's are flying off the lot. For a luxury car, the Lincoln is an excellent value, and I can't really compare it to the Ford Fusion... it's simply a nicer car inside/out (I was impressed by the quality of the current Ford Fusion before looking at the MKZ). I do find it crazy how much the price of the car can balloon once you start adding features. I got the base hybrid version, which has plenty of features for me. Features I wish I had ordered: Sun Roof OR full glass roof Blind Spot indicators Adaptive Cruise Control
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
mkz for 22 days, miss it
I rented MKZ 2.0 for 22 days straight, drove it from LA to vegas and back, then LA to Yosemite, on to santa cruz and back to LA along the pacific coast highway, put on about 2300 miles. When I first got it, I was not too impressed, but as time went on I liked it more and more. I have a high end Lexus at home, so I was spoiled and hard to please, but now I miss the MKZ. I will exchange my Lexus for the MKZ. I was amazed that I was using regular gas and I was getting plenty of power and 32 miles on the highway with 3 people and plenty of heavy stuff in the trunk. I opened the hood, but without taking the motor cover it was not possible to figure out how many cylinder the MKZ had. I liked this car a lot, I liked the handling better than the Lexus I have, the technology, the backup camera etc were great. The driver window would only move up a little and stop, so I had to push the button several times to open or close it. I could not tell if it was malfunctioning, or if it was custom programmed inadvertently by myself, there was no manual in the glove compartment, I guess because it was rental.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
