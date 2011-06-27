Used 2010 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wonderful Automobile archie20 , 12/28/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought this car in July 2010 with 10,000 miles on it. There were initial issues with pairing of cell phone, but the dealer and Ford were persistent in getting those resolved. Since then, my wife and I have driven it 10,000 miles and love the car - fit, feel, handling, and performance. Visibility out the back is not all that great and full use of the console controls takes some getting used to (probably true of any new car) by older folks (72). Synch technology probably not quite ready for prime time. Report Abuse

The Best car I've owned JoeJoe123 , 12/01/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Since 2000 I have bought and enjoyed following cars: Cadillac STS, Infiniti I30, Lincoln LS, back to Infiniti Q45 and then back to Lincoln, this time 2010 MKZ. I bought it with 17K miles (I only buy 18-24 month old cars with few miles). I have owned this MKZ longer than any car, because it just won't quit! I have 260,000 hidgway miles and besides the basic oil change, tires, fluids and breaks I have not needed any repairs. All my other cars started giving me issues after 150k (especially Cadillac), but this baby not only has had no mechanical issues, but it rides as smooth as I first bought it. Gas mileage is still the same 26-27 on highway, unbelievable. Although the 2 newer body styles look awesome on MKZ I would still recommend the older MKZ (2010 - 2012) to anyone seeking to enjoy luxury on tight budget. I don't think you can beat the value. And by the way Lincoln (like some Buick models) is no longer an older person car. I got this when I was 33 and it served me extremely well as a young businessman. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My 2nd Lincoln MKZ Lee , 10/11/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My 3 year lease was up on my 2007 mkz. The 2007 was a great car so I was back to buy a 2010. I could see many improvements on the 2010, and I like the handling of the sport package. I like having a car that you don't see at every stop light. I get compliments on the car all the time. I like the size and performance of the mkz, and that it runs on 87 unleaded. I drove a Cadillac cts and when the same as the mks its $5,000 more. I also checked out the Buick lacrosse which is priced about the same as the mkz but didn't seem as nice.

All you need Believer , 02/03/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I replaced my 2005 Chrysler hemi with this beautiful platinum white MKZ and could not be happier. It is the base model without all the additional bells and whistles and has more than enough convenience and comfort. 27 MPG on the highway is great and the power is comparable to the hemi - after all the chrysler weighed about 600 lbs more. The ride is smooth and the interior quiet is better than my neighbors Lexus 350.