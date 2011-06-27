  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2012 Lincoln MKX
  5. Used 2012 Lincoln MKX SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 MKX
5(61%)4(15%)3(7%)2(7%)1(10%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale
List Price Range
$11,999 - $12,999
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid, Silent, & Stylish

pilot_guy, 07/17/2012
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

After 2 months of shopping, we traded in our 8-year old Volvo XC70 for the MKX. It matched our driving style perfectly (suburban errands and roadtrips in Minnesota), and is every bit as solid as our Volvo. Loaded it with every option except the "cargo convenience" package. AWD was a must, as were heated seats. The MKX is only one of the group (Lexus RX350, Acura RDX, Volvo XC60, etc) with the higher ride of an SUV, without the attendant "roll" and bumps. Noticeably quieter than the others. The MYSYNC system works very well, but you MUST have the salesman walk you through the features, and limitations of the voice-activated interface. The two-tone leather interior is sharp. Avg 19 mpg

Report Abuse

They got it right!

denz2, 11/04/2011
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle last April and have about 6K on it. I've owned several SUVs and this is one of the best. It is quiet, a great highway car. I got the Adaptive Cruise Control and this is a super safe option that makes long highway trips a breeze. MPG is in the hight teens around town and I've gotten 22-24 on trips. The side safety light indicators in exterior rear view mirrors are great. The front seats are quite comfortable and the Heated-A/C option in the seats is great. The insync system takes quite a while to learn but is very functional,but too many steps..less steps & more buttons would make it easier. Online travel info --weather, road delays is just OK, value is questionable,

Report Abuse

Unbeleiveable value

omoishiroi, 10/13/2012
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

the MKX is a bit of a sleeper - we test drove MB, Audi, BMW, Volvo before buying. Simply put to get teh same level of equipment in the equivalent import would push the price into the $70k range IF it is even available. For under $5ok the MKX gives you heated front AND rear seats, cooled front seats, Nav, blind spot and cross traffic warning system, adaptive cruise, HUGE sunroof, adaptive HID headlams, rear view camera, remote start, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, heated and telescopic steering whee and collision controll. Try pricing and Audi, Volvo or BMW with all of those

Report Abuse

I love it!

kmart220, 11/04/2013
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

Ok, I bought my 2012 MKX used with 18k miles. I've had it 3 weeks now and I am so very happy! I traded a fully loaded Tahoe (which I dearly loved, but was getting up there in miles) and the transition has been a breeze. I rated the car mostly 5's. To me, everything is awesome and I only gave 4's because of 2 superficial reasons. For interior design, it seems perfect besides the radio volume control and the a/c level control. They are a bit funny to operate. Aesthetically, beautiful, but functionally, not perfect. You are supposed to glide your finger across the panel to find your perfect setting and it doesn't function very well. No big deal, really, since there are 2 other options

Report Abuse

"Learning" to love my Lincoln...

texanson, 11/18/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Traded my ML350 Benz for this little jewel in April. Drove it off showroom floor. Loaded. All options. Its my second car. The first few months, I did not like this car. I wouldnt drive it. I couldnt figure out how anything worked and was constantly having to actually pull over, and get out the owners manuals and learn how to turn on this or that option. It was very frustrating. However, in time, and after 6000 miles, I have, indeed fallen in love with this car. I find myself chosing to drive it more and more. IT has a learning curve for sure, but with some patience and teaching the old dog new tricks, its a great, fun car, that turns heads, and a real treat to drive,you will learn to love.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale

Related Used 2012 Lincoln MKX SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles