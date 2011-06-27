Used 2012 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews

Solid, Silent, & Stylish pilot_guy , 07/17/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful After 2 months of shopping, we traded in our 8-year old Volvo XC70 for the MKX. It matched our driving style perfectly (suburban errands and roadtrips in Minnesota), and is every bit as solid as our Volvo. Loaded it with every option except the "cargo convenience" package. AWD was a must, as were heated seats. The MKX is only one of the group (Lexus RX350, Acura RDX, Volvo XC60, etc) with the higher ride of an SUV, without the attendant "roll" and bumps. Noticeably quieter than the others. The MYSYNC system works very well, but you MUST have the salesman walk you through the features, and limitations of the voice-activated interface. The two-tone leather interior is sharp. Avg 19 mpg Report Abuse

They got it right! denz2 , 11/04/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle last April and have about 6K on it. I've owned several SUVs and this is one of the best. It is quiet, a great highway car. I got the Adaptive Cruise Control and this is a super safe option that makes long highway trips a breeze. MPG is in the hight teens around town and I've gotten 22-24 on trips. The side safety light indicators in exterior rear view mirrors are great. The front seats are quite comfortable and the Heated-A/C option in the seats is great. The insync system takes quite a while to learn but is very functional,but too many steps..less steps & more buttons would make it easier. Online travel info --weather, road delays is just OK, value is questionable, Report Abuse

Unbeleiveable value omoishiroi , 10/13/2012 17 of 18 people found this review helpful the MKX is a bit of a sleeper - we test drove MB, Audi, BMW, Volvo before buying. Simply put to get teh same level of equipment in the equivalent import would push the price into the $70k range IF it is even available. For under $5ok the MKX gives you heated front AND rear seats, cooled front seats, Nav, blind spot and cross traffic warning system, adaptive cruise, HUGE sunroof, adaptive HID headlams, rear view camera, remote start, rain sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, heated and telescopic steering whee and collision controll. Try pricing and Audi, Volvo or BMW with all of those Report Abuse

I love it! kmart220 , 11/04/2013 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Ok, I bought my 2012 MKX used with 18k miles. I've had it 3 weeks now and I am so very happy! I traded a fully loaded Tahoe (which I dearly loved, but was getting up there in miles) and the transition has been a breeze. I rated the car mostly 5's. To me, everything is awesome and I only gave 4's because of 2 superficial reasons. For interior design, it seems perfect besides the radio volume control and the a/c level control. They are a bit funny to operate. Aesthetically, beautiful, but functionally, not perfect. You are supposed to glide your finger across the panel to find your perfect setting and it doesn't function very well. No big deal, really, since there are 2 other options Report Abuse