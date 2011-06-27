Used 2018 Lincoln MKT Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fred Chandler , 11/25/2018 Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

I compared this to other similar brands and kept telling myself that my MKT had this or that but this brand doesn't but I can live without it. (Space, refrigerator, adaptive cruise, ride, fuel economy, etc. etc.) Eventually I decided I can have everything I want at a good price, so I bought the MKT again........