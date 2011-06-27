  1. Home
Used 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Mark VIII
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm285 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5500 rpm280 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.
Measurements
Length207.3 in.207.3 in.
Curb weight3768 lbs.3768 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.8 in.74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
