Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Mark VII
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/462.0 mi.315.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4200 rpm225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.
Measurements
Length202.8 in.202.8 in.
Curb weight3782 lbs.3807 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.54.2 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Bisque Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bisque Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
