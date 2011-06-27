Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Mark LT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,452
|$5,845
|$6,640
|Clean
|$4,180
|$5,481
|$6,211
|Average
|$3,635
|$4,752
|$5,354
|Rough
|$3,090
|$4,023
|$4,498
Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Mark LT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,025
|$8,004
|$9,130
|Clean
|$5,656
|$7,505
|$8,541
|Average
|$4,918
|$6,507
|$7,363
|Rough
|$4,181
|$5,509
|$6,185
Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Mark LT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,124
|$5,448
|$6,202
|Clean
|$3,872
|$5,108
|$5,802
|Average
|$3,367
|$4,429
|$5,002
|Rough
|$2,862
|$3,750
|$4,201
Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Mark LT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,994
|$5,851
|$6,353
|Clean
|$4,688
|$5,486
|$5,943
|Average
|$4,077
|$4,757
|$5,123
|Rough
|$3,466
|$4,027
|$4,303