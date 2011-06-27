  1. Home
2019 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.8
6 reviews
World Class Presence, Luxury and Performance!

Jesse, 12/06/2019
Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Lincoln Continental delivers world class presence, luxury and performance! I am pleased and impressed with the iconic Lincoln Continental, elegant, graceful and understatedly top of this high-end car market segment. I wanted a car that would create comfort and enjoyment for my family. This fabulous car has an interior that nutures care, comfort and welcome. My Mom said, wow you have a Continental!! We bought the car to drive my Mom around town since my Dad passed away. It is such a joy to drive my famy in such amazing and inviting luxury. I love my family and The Lincoln Continental expresses that love in it's world class presence, luxury and performance.

Boom Boom

Forbes, 09/11/2019
Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Perfect......

Great vehicle

Richard, 09/25/2019
Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
It is more than expected

We be cruzan

We be cruzn, 05/01/2020
Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
40 years of driving Lincolns and I had to put an alternator on my Mark 8. That is all. Can your brand do that?

Pure Luxury

Galinton, 05/02/2020
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Quiet, comfortable and surprisingly quick for a big car. Plenty of room front and back. Information system very intuitive to operate. Fit and finish inside and out is exceptional.

