2019 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews
World Class Presence, Luxury and Performance!
The 2019 Lincoln Continental delivers world class presence, luxury and performance! I am pleased and impressed with the iconic Lincoln Continental, elegant, graceful and understatedly top of this high-end car market segment. I wanted a car that would create comfort and enjoyment for my family. This fabulous car has an interior that nutures care, comfort and welcome. My Mom said, wow you have a Continental!! We bought the car to drive my Mom around town since my Dad passed away. It is such a joy to drive my famy in such amazing and inviting luxury. I love my family and The Lincoln Continental expresses that love in it's world class presence, luxury and performance.
Boom Boom
Perfect......
Great vehicle
It is more than expected
We be cruzan
40 years of driving Lincolns and I had to put an alternator on my Mark 8. That is all. Can your brand do that?
Pure Luxury
Quiet, comfortable and surprisingly quick for a big car. Plenty of room front and back. Information system very intuitive to operate. Fit and finish inside and out is exceptional.
