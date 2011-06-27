Used 1990 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

I love my hunk of junk...... Isoview , 05/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My opinion of the 1990 Lincoln Continental, based on my own sordid experience, would be: It has been one of the worst cars ever from a reliability/maintainability/mechanical standpoint. I have had to replaced almost every major system. The only major component that has not failed is the forward portion of the transmission. The plastic interior molding flakes silver chips constantly and has for years. The sun roof leaks, the engine cuts off for unknown reasons during the spring and summer, the A/C/Heater is stuck permanently on "on", etc., Report Abuse

Lincoln Lemon lvnv7777 , 09/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Everything has been replaced somethings 2 times! NO confidence in Lincoln Motor Co.

A real owner of a 1990 continental kristopher , 01/10/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have been more than happy with my car.. to the point that although I have had no major repair needed the entire time I've owned it, I would not hesitate to have those repairs done.. this has been one of the best cars I've owned..

90 Lincoln California marycab82 , 05/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Fun to own and drive, replacement parts for it are "cheaply" available very good road car!!