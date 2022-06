This new fifth-generation RX is the same size as the previous generation model, but Lexus says it's a bit lighter and offers more rear legroom and cargo space inside. On the outside, the 2023 RX has a similar look to the previous model. The most noticeable change is that Lexus replaced the top half of the previous hourglass-style grille with a body-colored panel that extends the hood line.

As before, this new RX will compete against other midsize luxury SUVs such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Jeep Grand Cherokee.