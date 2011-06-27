  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2017 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,520
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.8/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
F SPORT Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color Heads Up Displayyes
8" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
All-Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Trayyes
8" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Glovesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Moonroofyes
Tow Hitch Receiver and Ball Mountyes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Touch-Free Power Rear Dooryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Bi-LED Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5864 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1477 lbs.
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Ultra White
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Rioja Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
