Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews

Solid family SUV anonymous70 , 05/18/2014 28 of 28 people found this review helpful This vehicle is excellent. My wife loves her RX 350 and even though it's not as fun to drive as my Jaguar I can say with complete sincerity that if I had to choose between the two the Lexus would win every time. Handles well. Quiet. Extremely comfortable seats and ride. I'd highly recommend this SUV to anyone with a family. There is plenty of room for the kids in the back. Report Abuse

Options selection jimt14 , 06/24/2014 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought a 2014 RX350 with all wheel drive and 19 inch wheels as options, not the Sport which has a sport tuned suspension also and is not recommended here. This set up gives great handling and a quiet smooth ride. After reading about a cushy ride and lack of feel for the road my biggest surprise was just the opposite with this set up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my car barbararaa1 , 08/31/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I leased my 2014 Lexus RX 350 last October, so it's been almost one year. Has all bells and whistles. I really love my car. Very quite ride, comfortable seats. Back seat passengers are pleased with all the leg room. Car feels very safe. The worst part of my Lexus experience was dealing with Lexus of Sacramento. But I have found other Lexus dealers much more professional for which I am very thankful. Report Abuse

CPO 2014 Just Chuck , 04/19/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have the car now for three years. I've put 42,000 miles on it in that time, bringing the total mileage up to 62,000 +. I've had no reliability issues whatsoever. Maintenance has been limited to air and cabin filters, wiper blades, oil changes and tire rotations. The brake fluid was changed at 30K under the Lexus free maintenance for two years plan. The only thing I would give less than stellar reviews is the navigation system. It's so untrustworthy that I won't even use it to go any distances or to places I've never been before. Other than that, car is perfect. The reason I've been racking up the miles is trips from NY to FL, six roundtrips, and doing a lot of driving in Florida. It's perfect for that kind of travel, 11-12 hour days in the car. Quiet, comfortable, smooth riding, great AC, heated and ventilated seats, a very good Blu-Tooth system and stereo, and excellent headlights and seats. It's really everything you could want in a luxury SUV. I swapped out the Michellins at around 38K for Pirellis. Michellins still had some tread on them, but I was doing another trip to Florida, winter was coming, and I felt better with new rubber. MPG dropped about one MPG with the Pirellis, but I've noticed that the handling is superb. There's no real feedback, but it will take curved on and off ramps on parkways like it's on rails now- so that was surprising. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse