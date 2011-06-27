Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RX 350 SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,216*
Total Cash Price
$22,111
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,040*
Total Cash Price
$22,553
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,466*
Total Cash Price
$30,292
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$911
|$4,295
|Maintenance
|$1,470
|$543
|$2,702
|$596
|$2,744
|$8,055
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$698
|$750
|$807
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,202
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,386
|Financing
|$1,189
|$956
|$708
|$443
|$160
|$3,456
|Depreciation
|$4,761
|$2,296
|$2,021
|$1,791
|$1,607
|$12,476
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,552
|$6,882
|$8,639
|$6,164
|$7,979
|$41,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$929
|$4,381
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$554
|$2,756
|$608
|$2,799
|$8,216
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$712
|$765
|$823
|$3,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,226
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,414
|Financing
|$1,213
|$975
|$722
|$452
|$163
|$3,525
|Depreciation
|$4,856
|$2,342
|$2,061
|$1,827
|$1,639
|$12,726
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,783
|$7,020
|$8,812
|$6,287
|$8,139
|$42,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$5,884
|Maintenance
|$2,014
|$744
|$3,702
|$817
|$3,759
|$11,035
|Repairs
|$832
|$889
|$956
|$1,028
|$1,106
|$4,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,647
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,899
|Financing
|$1,629
|$1,310
|$970
|$607
|$219
|$4,735
|Depreciation
|$6,523
|$3,146
|$2,769
|$2,454
|$2,202
|$17,092
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,826
|$9,428
|$11,835
|$8,445
|$10,931
|$56,466
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 RX 350
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Lexus RX 350 in Virginia is:not available
