Used 2017 Lexus RC F Features & Specs

More about the 2017 RC F
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,165
See RC F Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,165
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Torque389 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,165
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Performance Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,165
256 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,165
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,165
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Navigation Systemyes
Leather Trimmed Interior (Seats)yes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audioyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Key Glovesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,165
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,165
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room45.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room50.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room27.3 in.
Rear shoulder room46.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,165
19" Split 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Orange Brake Calipersyes
19" Hand Polished 20-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3958 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume89.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Infrared
  • Molten Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,165
275/35R Y tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,165
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,165
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See RC F Inventory

