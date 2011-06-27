  1. Home
Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Old Lexus for New Lexus

Bruce, 06/19/2018
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The Lexus RC350 is a fun car for long drives and touring rather than racing. Everything about this car is about lifestyle and opportunity for older clients to really enjoy a Lexus as well as comfort and performance. Since I will not be putting on many miles over the next 3 years of the lease, this car with low miles would be perfect to keep and enjoy for the long haul.

2018 RC350 SPORT,what a report

TEO, 05/25/2018
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
We were trying to find the RC in white w/red interior and not much luck. Then happened upon the RC350 SPORT BLACK EDITION ‼️Long story short this car has to be seen to fully appreciate what Lexus did with this car. WHAT A MACHINE

Wild One

Tom T, 01/09/2020
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Just know that it’s much better quality than any of the other vehicles I reviewed before buying the RC 350 Black editionSport model with AWD. The fit and finish, the mechanical and the newest features make the Corvette, the Mustang and a few others we looked at were not even close to those of the Lexus. The gas mileage and the giddy-up have satisfied me totally. I only like a quality vehicle and this is just that. This Black Edition is a rare model and I know it will give me everything I ever wanted in a fun car. Looking for quality and perfection look no further. You will love the ride, the power, the interior, the smooth ride and the quality of the build. What this low front end vehicle needs is the surround cameras to prevent front end cowell damage. It also needs the HUD speedometer like our 2020 RX 350. We would also have liked the side view mirrors that close when doors are locked. A horn beep when care is locked is not the answer. We also prefer a beep when you attempt a turn when another vehicle is in your blind spot.

