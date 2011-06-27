Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

I absolutely love my 07 LX470 Mom of Two , 03/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've been wanting to get a Lexus SUV for quite some time. I waited until I was able to find the right price. I also wanted to get the older body type instead of the new 570's, which look a bit odd to me. I absolutely love this car! It has great handling, smooth ride, and a beautiful interior. It came fully loaded and you can't ask for anything more. The only downside is of course the gas mileage. But why would you buy an SUV without knowing that you would be paying a lot for gas. Anyhow, we've taken it to various off road terrains and it handles nice. I would highly recommend this car to any family! Report Abuse

Smooth, comfortable, near perfect luxury SUV Brian Dentley , 08/20/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Just recently purchased a 2007 LX470 with 136000 miles on it and it rides like a dream. Even after 12 years, the interior cabin and leather has held up well. You get a great sense why the vehicle was near 70 grand brand new. This vehicle has less space than a suburban but is still plentiful. 2nd row seats are very spacious and the 3rd row are more for smaller kids and/or adults. The Mark Levinson sound system is awesome. It enhances the audio for clarity but it's not loud enough to bust speakers. It has 6 speakers up front, 4 in the middle and 1 subwoofer in the rear that provides a good thump and is tuned just right. The tailgate in the back is lovely and after reading the instructions, the rear seats goes up without hassle. Just requires a little strength. The adjustable suspension is a good feature for rough pavement in the comfort setting or for a firmer/tighter ride in the sport setting. The LX470 rides on a truck frame which is noticeable, however Lexus does a suburb job of blending their legendary smoothness while integrating a truck like feel. The 5 speed transmission still shifts like its brand new without any jerks or harshness. The LX is not a off the line burner at a stoplight. It does however have the power to move you right along as you climb up in speed. The VVT-i (Variable Value Timing with Intelligence) does this SUV well. It provides great low-end torque and power which helps keep rpms low. That in turns keeps you from having to hammer the pedal for power which then helps with better fuel economy. I have been keeping track and have been achieving 13-15 around town and have seen as high as 19 on a few beach/road trips (cruise control on 70 mph). My only grips about the LX are the navigation and the infotainment system. While the mid 2000s saw upgrades in software and usability, it seems the 06/07 model was left with dated technology in the wake of the 570 arriving in showrooms. Also with the third row seats up, the rear DVD player is not accessible for the kiddos. At night, the LX lights up the road for great visibility and the crystal white gauges are beautiful. Overall I'm extremely satisfied with my 2007 LX470. Hope the review is not too long but I wanted to provided a good detailed review of my LX470 hoping to help someone deciding whether or not to purchase one. [contact info removed] Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fantastic SUV! alexandre Vieira , 08/05/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm from Monroe, NY a few months ago we had 31 inches of snow, no problem. It was amazing the way the car just cut into the snow, up stiff hills, of course you cannot fly through the snow, but you will not get stuck. I had Land Cruiser 99 for many years, I almost cried when I traded it in for this car in 2007, but I'm in love again. A friend of mine told me one day, "The only thing that will stop a Land Cruiser, is if the road is closed." The fuel economy concerns me, but my LX 470 is sitting in my garage, shiny and clean, we only drive it on the weekends. I have also IS 250, but I've been thinking of switching to a ES350, we need a bigger car.

Awesome car CYM , 09/14/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I rated most of the comfort, performance, etc., a 9 and not a 10 because when rating car's comfort, a car is the gold standard compared to an SUV. For an SUV, it is pretty comfortable, esp. for one that can go off-road and isn't a "crossover." The only complaint I have heard is that the style is "dated." I would disagree, it's a nice looking car that's tough, yet refined and not crazy looking like some of the new SUVs around. It does eat up gas, but that's expected with a V8 in an SUV. Great car if you want to be able to go anywhere. Better value compared to any other lux SUVs in terms of options that come with it as a standard.