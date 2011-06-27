Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2005 LX 470
Overview
$65,225
$65,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$65,225
$65,225
full time 4WDyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$65,225
$65,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$65,225
$65,225
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$65,225
$65,225
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
$65,225
$65,225
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
rear volume controlsyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
124 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$65,225
$65,225
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$65,225
$65,225
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$65,225
$65,225
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$65,225
$65,225
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
$65,225
$65,225
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$65,225
$65,225
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5590 lbs.
Gross weight6860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.4 cd.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1270 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
$65,225
$65,225
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Vapor Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Galactic Gray Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Eucalyptus Mica
  • Sand Dollar Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
$65,225
$65,225
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$65,225
$65,225
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$65,225
$65,225
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
