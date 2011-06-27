Estimated values
2004 Cadillac SRX Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,063
|$2,271
|Clean
|$1,538
|$1,898
|$2,089
|Average
|$1,271
|$1,566
|$1,725
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,234
|$1,361
Estimated values
2004 Cadillac SRX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,534
|$2,903
|Clean
|$1,693
|$2,330
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,400
|$1,923
|$2,205
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,515
|$1,740