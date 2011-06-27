  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,498$22,373$23,448
Clean$21,194$22,055$23,111
Average$20,586$21,419$22,438
Rough$19,978$20,783$21,766
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,475$29,463$30,678
Clean$28,072$29,045$30,237
Average$27,267$28,207$29,357
Rough$26,461$27,370$28,477
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,780$34,421$35,211
Clean$33,303$33,932$34,706
Average$32,347$32,953$33,696
Rough$31,392$31,975$32,685
2020 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,405$20,390$21,598
Clean$19,130$20,100$21,288
Average$18,582$19,521$20,669
Rough$18,033$18,941$20,049
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,313$30,302$31,516
Clean$28,898$29,871$31,064
Average$28,069$29,010$30,160
Rough$27,240$28,149$29,255
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,476$26,198$27,086
Clean$25,116$25,825$26,697
Average$24,395$25,081$25,920
Rough$23,675$24,336$25,143
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,691$33,311$34,075
Clean$32,229$32,837$33,586
Average$31,304$31,890$32,609
Rough$30,380$30,944$31,631
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,806$33,428$34,196
Clean$32,342$32,953$33,705
Average$31,414$32,002$32,724
Rough$30,486$31,052$31,742
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,503$30,492$31,706
Clean$29,086$30,059$31,251
Average$28,251$29,192$30,342
Rough$27,417$28,325$29,432
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,509$34,144$34,927
Clean$33,035$33,658$34,426
Average$32,087$32,688$33,424
Rough$31,139$31,717$32,422
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,002$26,773$27,721
Clean$25,635$26,393$27,323
Average$24,899$25,632$26,528
Rough$24,164$24,871$25,732
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,184$27,300$28,670
Clean$25,813$26,912$28,259
Average$25,073$26,136$27,436
Rough$24,332$25,360$26,613
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,543$36,217$37,048
Clean$35,041$35,702$36,517
Average$34,035$34,673$35,454
Rough$33,030$33,643$34,390
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,043$36,727$37,569
Clean$35,533$36,205$37,030
Average$34,514$35,161$35,952
Rough$33,495$34,117$34,874
2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,044$39,783$40,696
Clean$38,491$39,218$40,112
Average$37,387$38,087$38,945
Rough$36,283$36,957$37,777
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,165$31,155$32,369
Clean$29,739$30,712$31,905
Average$28,886$29,826$30,976
Rough$28,033$28,941$30,047
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,438$29,113$29,945
Clean$28,035$28,699$29,515
Average$27,231$27,872$28,656
Rough$26,427$27,044$27,796
2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,483$28,143$28,955
Clean$27,094$27,743$28,540
Average$26,317$26,943$27,709
Rough$25,539$26,143$26,878
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,116 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,825 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,116 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,825 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,116 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,825 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $23,675 to $27,086, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.