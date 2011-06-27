Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,498
|$22,373
|$23,448
|Clean
|$21,194
|$22,055
|$23,111
|Average
|$20,586
|$21,419
|$22,438
|Rough
|$19,978
|$20,783
|$21,766
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,475
|$29,463
|$30,678
|Clean
|$28,072
|$29,045
|$30,237
|Average
|$27,267
|$28,207
|$29,357
|Rough
|$26,461
|$27,370
|$28,477
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,780
|$34,421
|$35,211
|Clean
|$33,303
|$33,932
|$34,706
|Average
|$32,347
|$32,953
|$33,696
|Rough
|$31,392
|$31,975
|$32,685
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,405
|$20,390
|$21,598
|Clean
|$19,130
|$20,100
|$21,288
|Average
|$18,582
|$19,521
|$20,669
|Rough
|$18,033
|$18,941
|$20,049
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,313
|$30,302
|$31,516
|Clean
|$28,898
|$29,871
|$31,064
|Average
|$28,069
|$29,010
|$30,160
|Rough
|$27,240
|$28,149
|$29,255
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,476
|$26,198
|$27,086
|Clean
|$25,116
|$25,825
|$26,697
|Average
|$24,395
|$25,081
|$25,920
|Rough
|$23,675
|$24,336
|$25,143
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,691
|$33,311
|$34,075
|Clean
|$32,229
|$32,837
|$33,586
|Average
|$31,304
|$31,890
|$32,609
|Rough
|$30,380
|$30,944
|$31,631
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,806
|$33,428
|$34,196
|Clean
|$32,342
|$32,953
|$33,705
|Average
|$31,414
|$32,002
|$32,724
|Rough
|$30,486
|$31,052
|$31,742
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,503
|$30,492
|$31,706
|Clean
|$29,086
|$30,059
|$31,251
|Average
|$28,251
|$29,192
|$30,342
|Rough
|$27,417
|$28,325
|$29,432
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,509
|$34,144
|$34,927
|Clean
|$33,035
|$33,658
|$34,426
|Average
|$32,087
|$32,688
|$33,424
|Rough
|$31,139
|$31,717
|$32,422
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,002
|$26,773
|$27,721
|Clean
|$25,635
|$26,393
|$27,323
|Average
|$24,899
|$25,632
|$26,528
|Rough
|$24,164
|$24,871
|$25,732
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,184
|$27,300
|$28,670
|Clean
|$25,813
|$26,912
|$28,259
|Average
|$25,073
|$26,136
|$27,436
|Rough
|$24,332
|$25,360
|$26,613
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,543
|$36,217
|$37,048
|Clean
|$35,041
|$35,702
|$36,517
|Average
|$34,035
|$34,673
|$35,454
|Rough
|$33,030
|$33,643
|$34,390
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,043
|$36,727
|$37,569
|Clean
|$35,533
|$36,205
|$37,030
|Average
|$34,514
|$35,161
|$35,952
|Rough
|$33,495
|$34,117
|$34,874
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,044
|$39,783
|$40,696
|Clean
|$38,491
|$39,218
|$40,112
|Average
|$37,387
|$38,087
|$38,945
|Rough
|$36,283
|$36,957
|$37,777
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,165
|$31,155
|$32,369
|Clean
|$29,739
|$30,712
|$31,905
|Average
|$28,886
|$29,826
|$30,976
|Rough
|$28,033
|$28,941
|$30,047
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,438
|$29,113
|$29,945
|Clean
|$28,035
|$28,699
|$29,515
|Average
|$27,231
|$27,872
|$28,656
|Rough
|$26,427
|$27,044
|$27,796
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,483
|$28,143
|$28,955
|Clean
|$27,094
|$27,743
|$28,540
|Average
|$26,317
|$26,943
|$27,709
|Rough
|$25,539
|$26,143
|$26,878