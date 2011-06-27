Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews
no need to buy the warranty
My son was born and after much research i bought my wife an 03 LS430 with 90k.Purchased a two year warranty from the dealership which i never used.I have had the car for 3yrs now..not even a mere check engine light.This is the best luxury car for the money period.We love it and compared to benz or a bmw(which i still own )he makes them look like Divas that are all bark no bite.
This car makes me smile
2018... I have had the LS for 15 years, the only repairs i have had are brake pads, timing belt( recommended at 85,000) and 1 battery. It runs like a beast on the highway, but rides smooth, car can cruise at 90 + MPH all day long. I originally purchased the car because of the room for the driver, I am 6-6 and this car fit better then all the luxury sedans on the market at the time. I am impressed with the comfort, reliability, no parts have been replaced. This may be the best car ever produced, I'am not joking . NOTE this is not a sports car, it is a luxury cruiser and it preforms well in that task.
Brake replacement needed every 40,000
I absolutely adore the LS 430. I owned an Explorer pre LS and I will never go back. Maintenance on my LS 430 is less than I paid on my Ford! It drives like a dream in town & the hwy. The gas mileage is pretty good for the wt of the vehicle and everyone is always comfortable. I feel very safe and secure & do not worry about being stranded. I put a set of brakes on front and rear at 34,000 and now at 76,500 they are telling me I need front and rear brakes again. Leaves me wondering-shouldn't brakes last longer. I am not a 2 ft driver nor do I slam the brakes at stops.The other issue I have is the trunk will not stay open on its own. Other than these two issues I am SOLD on this brand.
Driving a perfect "10" everyday
My 2003 Lexus 430 LS is equipped with the Ultra Luxury package and I bought it new. I cannot imagine a more dependable beautiful lifestyle. Everyday on the road you know that you are always the best ride without pretending. Is there any ride more quiet/ I don't think so. This car is simply the best all around, elegant, classy, smoothest and most reliable vehicle I have ever driven in my life. And that is alot to say since I have owned and /or been the primary driver of over 30 cars purchased without limit. They were all excellent vehicles, but the 03 Lexus 420 LS w/ Ultra Luxury package is like driving in heaven every day.
BEST car I ever owned as long as regular maintance
Had many cars over last 30 years. This is by far most comfortable and reliable car. There was only 1 owner, older lady before me and she religiously took the car to Lexus for oil changes, timing belt and other regular maint. scheduled. It drives like on the cloud and it is super quiet on a good road. It flies over the potholes and uneven roads. Over last 2 years the car continues to drive like new, and keep in mind this is 2003 (almost 14 years old) Lots of new cars still don't have half of the technology what this car has. If you buy one make sure you see Carfax, so you know how it was maintained otherwise it might cost you a lot to fix stuff like benz or bmw. I will keep on driving till wheels fell off or this car might just out drive me. The engine in this cat is well know to go up to million miles plus if well taken care of. So the tranny and the rest. Love it. And milage is 18 city and 23 to 25 hwy. For V8 it is amazing!!! 320 torque and around 300 HP 0-60 6.5 sec Get one while you can, coz not many are around in good shape. After all 2001 was the 1st production year.
