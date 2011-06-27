Used 1992 Lexus LS 400 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Classy design and dependable car. Tadashi Davis , 07/09/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After reading the reviews on the Lexus LS400, we found one with 97K miles in good condition. The car run smoother than many new vehicle I have driven! The car if maintained well is very dependable and will last for 300k miles I am sure. I will say this: if you are buying a used one especially the 1992, make sure the timing belt service has been done to it (think it is the 60K or 100K service) it is pretty pricey. I have had it since Feb 10 and it looks brand new. The cars lines are ahead of its time, straight and classy. The interior it nice and comfortable, The factory sound system is very nice. I do suggest tinting the windows cause the leather gets hot during the summer. Report Abuse

Great Bargain ergo , 04/24/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought as a one owner vehicle with low mileage. Runs GREAT!!!! Far superior to many new cars today. The interior is like new and that IS NOT AN exaggeration by any stretch. For the price of a used one you can get a far inferior vehicle. Quiet drive, great sound system (Nakamichi), and a smooth ride. Great touring vehicle. They are doing fine with the LS 430 and later models LS 400's. Go 98 and above if you can afford it but for a great bargain go old school.

Good Choice JHenry , 01/29/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased in 2001 with 87,000 miles for $12,500 in spring of '01. Should have waited a few months - I would have learned that AC did not work. Never bothered to fix the AC, but shelled out around $5,000 over the last 9 years for brakes, front end parts, water pump, timing belt and power steering pump. Engine and tranny have never been a problem. Love the smooth ride and premier sound system. I believe the vehicle would match up very well against a Caddie or Lincoln of the same year. It's going up for sale soon and for $1,000 someone will get a darn good used car.

Maybe I just lucked out? DrPhil_Fan , 01/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car for next to nothing with 160k miles on it. The exterior has a few minor dings, chips and scrapes, but the paint is still glossy and, while a late model, the design still feels modern. The interior is worn, but clean and comfortable. This car was made in 1992 and other than the power antenna (doesn't extend, I disconnected myself), and the dead LCD display for the climate/clock (a known flaw) all of the accessories function as they should. This is a great thing because this car is absolutely loaded. Way ahead of its time. In the 1.5 years I have owned this car, I've put <$500 of maintenance toward it. Doesn't get great mileage, but hey, V8. HELLO! 20 on the HWY.