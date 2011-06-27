  1. Home
Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned!

Alain, 06/30/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Previously owned a 2008 is250, 2011 is250 and decided to upgrade to the 350. Purchased certified at 27k. Couldn't be happier. Excellent on all levels. Zero complaints. Still has more upgrades than most 2017 cars on the road. Will always look sharp.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
For the young at heart, no matter your age.

J. Morgan Chapman, 02/02/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It has the f-sport package

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
