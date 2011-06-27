2019 Lexus IS 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
IS 300 Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,098*
Total Cash Price
$42,413
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,690*
Total Cash Price
$56,966
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,929*
Total Cash Price
$58,629
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,978*
Total Cash Price
$41,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 300 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$1,075
|$1,113
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$282
|$1,004
|$567
|$2,869
|$3,052
|$7,773
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$506
|$777
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,907
|Financing
|$2,281
|$1,835
|$1,358
|$850
|$307
|$6,630
|Depreciation
|$13,893
|$3,310
|$2,704
|$3,029
|$2,648
|$25,585
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,808
|$8,885
|$7,452
|$10,165
|$9,787
|$57,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 300 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$1,396
|$1,444
|$1,495
|$6,986
|Maintenance
|$378
|$1,348
|$762
|$3,854
|$4,099
|$10,441
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$680
|$1,044
|$1,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,337
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,562
|Financing
|$3,063
|$2,465
|$1,823
|$1,141
|$412
|$8,905
|Depreciation
|$18,661
|$4,446
|$3,632
|$4,069
|$3,557
|$34,364
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,948
|$11,934
|$10,009
|$13,653
|$13,145
|$76,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 300 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,341
|$1,387
|$1,437
|$1,486
|$1,538
|$7,190
|Maintenance
|$389
|$1,387
|$784
|$3,966
|$4,219
|$10,746
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$699
|$1,074
|$1,774
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,405
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,637
|Financing
|$3,153
|$2,537
|$1,877
|$1,175
|$424
|$9,165
|Depreciation
|$19,206
|$4,575
|$3,738
|$4,188
|$3,660
|$35,367
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,764
|$12,283
|$10,301
|$14,052
|$13,529
|$78,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 300 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$984
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$276
|$984
|$556
|$2,813
|$2,992
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$496
|$762
|$1,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,706
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,870
|Financing
|$2,236
|$1,799
|$1,331
|$833
|$301
|$6,500
|Depreciation
|$13,621
|$3,245
|$2,651
|$2,970
|$2,596
|$25,083
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,400
|$8,711
|$7,306
|$9,966
|$9,595
|$55,978
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
