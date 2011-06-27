Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my Lexus IS
Best car I have ever owned!
Great, Reliable Lexus!
Reliable car and excellent comfort. All the bells and whistles of a Lexus at a great price!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Car I’ve ever owned.
If size is of importance for you then this car will not deliver in that aspect. Fuel economy could be a bit better but considering I have the AWD I get close to 400 miles a tank. The car can be quite comfortable but sometimes I have lower back pain from the driver seat. Maybe, I can adjust the lumbar support. It’s a very beautiful and fun car to drive. I will forever be a Lexus owner from here on out. Best car I’ve ever owned. I’m looking to have this baby for awhile. I do question the sealed automatic transmission. I would like to have the transmission fluid changed every so often to stretch the life of the car. That would honestly be my only disappointment. Other than that, this car gets a 5 out of 5. I will purchase again and don’t hesitate to buy if you don’t mind the backseat leg room, slight discomfort from the front driver seat and using premium gasoline.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the IS 250
Related Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner