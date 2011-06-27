Estimated values
1998 Land Rover Discovery LSE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,259
|$1,487
|Clean
|$728
|$1,146
|$1,359
|Average
|$585
|$921
|$1,103
|Rough
|$441
|$696
|$847
Estimated values
1998 Land Rover Discovery 50th Anniversary 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$653
|$1,208
|$1,487
|Clean
|$594
|$1,099
|$1,359
|Average
|$477
|$883
|$1,103
|Rough
|$360
|$667
|$847
Estimated values
1998 Land Rover Discovery LE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,264
|$1,487
|Clean
|$742
|$1,151
|$1,359
|Average
|$596
|$925
|$1,103
|Rough
|$450
|$698
|$847