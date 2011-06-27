Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 C Consumer Reviews

Robert B , 12/12/2019 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 6A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love the car. I don't think it's sluggish as the Edmund's review says. Small back seat? Sure, but at least there IS a back seat. Limited space when top is down? Of course! What do you expect? It's super fun to drive, Excellent interior, and it's a Lexus, so it will last a very long time and be trouble free with proper maintenence. Go buy one, you won't regret it.