  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus HS 250h
  4. Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(69)
Appraise this car

2010 Lexus HS 250h Review

Pros & Cons

  • Relatively brisk performance, comfortable and quiet cabin, user-friendly high-tech features, long list of safety features, excellent build quality.
  • Touchy brakes, numb steering, gets pricey with options.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
Lexus HS 250h for Sale
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$9,991 - $14,998
Used HS 250h for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Essentially a class of one, the 2010 Lexus HS 250h offers all the luxury expected of a premium-brand sedan along with the fuel economy of a gas-sipping subcompact.

Vehicle overview

For the most part, consumers previously desiring a vehicle high on fuel efficiency and luxury haven't had much to choose from. Toyota, for example, offers either its super fuel-efficient but bland Prius or not-that-efficient but otherwise premium collection of Lexus luxury hybrid vehicles like the LS 600h L. All of this changes with the 2010 Lexus HS 250h, however. Here, Lexus offers the opportunity to be pampered by your car while still doing your part to help reduce your carbon footprint.

Rather than just slap Lexus badges on a Prius or Camry Hybrid and call it a day, Lexus based the HS 250h sedan on a specialized platform not utilized by any other Toyota or Lexus hybrid. In terms of size, it's bigger than a Corolla but smaller than a Camry. As for the driving experience, though, it's all Lexus, with refined performance, a smooth and quiet ride and an impeccably trimmed cabin chock-full of the latest (but easily operated) high-tech features.

The HS 250h borrows its powertrain from the Camry Hybrid, which is both bigger and more powerful than that used in the Prius. This allows it to post a 0-60-mph time of 8.7 seconds -- fairly quick for a hybrid vehicle. As for fuel economy, the HS 250h has an EPA fuel economy estimate of 35 mpg in combined driving. This is significantly less than the Prius' combined rating of 50 mpg, but it's still the highest of any luxury-branded hybrid vehicle.

Underway, the 2010 Lexus HS 250h easily plays the role of upscale luxury car with a supple ride, a quiet cabin and competent handling. It also has just about every luxury feature one could wish for as either standard or optional, as well as the promise of upscale service treatment at the dealership. As with many luxury vehicles, however, it is all too easy to jack up the HS 250h's price with the various option packages.

If you like the idea of the Lexus HS 250h but find its price a bit too dear, you might also consider the Ford Fusion Hybrid or the Nissan Altima Hybrid, though the latter is sold in just a handful of states. Both offer an affable combination of economy, luxury and athleticism. For now, however, the HS 250h basically exists in a class of one, where premium brand luxury and presence can be had along with fuel economy that's superior to that of a subcompact economy car.

2010 Lexus HS 250h models

The 2010 Lexus HS 250h is a five-passenger compact sedan. Two trim levels are offered: base and Premium.

Standard on the base HS 250h are 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, heated sideview mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, full power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power front seats (10-way driver and eight-way passenger), a tilt-telescoping steering wheel (with audio controls), dual-zone climate control and a 10-speaker audio system with six-disc CD changer, satellite radio, auxiliary/USB/iPod connections and Bluetooth connectivity for both phone and audio.

Step up to the Premium trim and you'll also get 18-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, heated and ventilated front seats, real wood cabin accents and upgraded leather upholstery.

Option highlights include park assist, a separate front-and-rear parking camera system, adaptive xenon headlights, a Mark Levinson audio system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with traffic/weather/sports/stock reporting. A Technology package (which requires the Navigation and Parking Camera packages) includes a head-up display, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and Lexus' Pre-Collision system. Some of the Premium's features can be had as individual options on the base trim.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Lexus HS 250h is an all-new compact luxury hybrid sedan.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Lexus HS 250h is a hybrid and as such is powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 that works in tandem with a pair of electric motor/generators. Total output is 187 horsepower that is sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). We timed an HS 250h from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds -- a fairly quick time for a hybrid. Fuel economy checks in at 35 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined, which is about what most other midsize hybrid sedans also achieve.

Safety

The HS 250h comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control and no fewer than 10 airbags. The latter includes dual front knee as well as side curtain airbags and front-and-rear seat-mounted side airbags.

Included with the optional adaptive cruise control is Lexus' Pre-Collision System, which can pre-tension the front seatbelts and activate brake assist immediately when the driver presses the brake pedal if an impending collision is detected. The optional Technology package includes the Pre-Collision System as well as lane departure warning and driver attention monitors.

Driving

The 2010 Lexus HS 250h's powertrain is commendably smooth in its transition from its low-speed, all-electric mode to combined gas-and-electric power. Floor it, and after a slight pause the HS quickly gathers itself up and accelerates with a linear rush of power. It's no sport sedan, of course, but this is about as quick as it gets for an economy-minded hybrid.

At highway speeds, the HS 250h's cabin is impressively free of wind and road noise. The suspension does a good job of soaking up rough pavement, and the sedan is also pleasingly composed during cornering. Turn-in is crisp, and combines with the car's flat cornering poise to make the 2010 Lexus HS 250h seem lighter than its 3,700 pounds. The electric power steering is precise but lacking in feel. One other minor downside is the overly touchy feel of the brakes, though familiarity does help to relieve the problem.

Interior

As expected of a Lexus product, the HS 250h provides a handsomely trimmed interior that boasts top-grade materials and impeccable fit and finish. Despite all the luxury features on hand, the controls are mostly intuitive. The available navigation system comes with the intuitive "Remote Touch" multifunction controller that also operates the climate control and sound systems. There's also a hybrid status indicator in the gauge cluster that helps drivers know when they're driving "green."

Considering the HS 250h's somewhat compact proportions, its backseat offers a respectable amount of head- and legroom for taller folks. The same goes for the stubby trunk, whose wide opening and deep, squared-off internal shape allows you to drop a golf bag straight in -- no angling required. Total trunk capacity is 12.1 cubic feet, but the rear seats do not fold down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lexus HS 250h.

5(80%)
4(16%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
69 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First hybrid, fascinated with the technology
Scott,11/18/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was not in the market for a car and certainly not a hybrid but a good friend of mine took a job out of state and his wife needed to get rid of her car; enter the 2010 Lexus HS250h. She was willing to sell the car below trade-in, the car has just over 93,000 miles, is in nearly mint condition, is current on all recalls and the new transaxle system was installed 2 months ago, all service has been performed at our local Lexus dealership. I’ve only owned the car about 2 weeks and so far so good. I’ve done a lot of research to learn as much as I can about hybrid vehicles and in particular this Lexus HS. I’ve read just about every review written since it’s release, some I agree with and some I don’t. The car I have has the premium package with more bells and whistles than I can figure out, it handles fine around town and is plenty quite and smooth for me. If your looking for a performance sports car this is not going to fit the bill, if your looking for s gas sipping luxury auto to cruise around town in it’s the ticket. Would I pay $40,000 for this car for any reason? Hell no! Would I buy one in great condition with less than 100k miles with a new transaxle system for less than $10,000, yes.
A versatile automobile
mefistofeles,06/25/2011
At first when I bought this thing I hated it,coming from a Lexus GS 350. The power was comparatively anemic and the understeer,forget about it. However after a few weeks I adapted to the understeer and was able to make the car work for me. In fact I've adapted to this car so well that a I've actually hadd a few passengers tell me that the car felt rather sporty. The HS 250 certainly has some advantages over a long wheelbase V-6 like the GS 350 its a more compact car so it has a much tighter turning radius. Front wheel drive steering isn't as sharp as rear wheel drive but it allows the driver to be a little lazier in high speed turns,you simply wait for the car to be ready.
Serenity in the Suburbs
friendintocars,04/25/2011
When we felt we deserved a lot more bells and whistles and were watching the fuel prices start the most recent climb we researched the available Luxury Hybrids. Kathy wanted a higher seating position than the '99 Solara, BlueTooth/Nav/Heated Seats and she found it all. My working for a Lexus store didn't stop her from looking at the Prius, Altima and Lincoln Hybrids but she determined that the Premium HS suited her best. Now that she regularly exceeds the posted 35 MPG by 2 or 3 it confirmed her decision. A high point of her day is getting asked for a ride by various co-workers and showing off the cooled seats and verbal commands. That the dealer washes it every week is an added bonus!
Great car
lrbiloski,05/19/2012
I wanted to get a hybrid but not a Toyota... I am so happy with my choice! I have over 32,000 miles on my HS and have not had a single issue! The car is reliable and has great features - especially the ping to car directions. It was the first car I have ever purchased and am so glad I did.
See all 69 reviews of the 2010 Lexus HS 250h
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
35 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Lexus HS 250h
More About This Model

Most carmakers would be happy with a lineup that includes one hybrid sedan; Lexus now has three. With the 2010 Lexus HS 250h, the company adds a compact luxury sedan to a mix that includes the midsize GS 450h and the full-size LS 600h L.

In the past, Lexus' hybrid sedans have emphasized major performance with a minor fuel-economy benefit — the LS 600h L, for example, promises "V12 performance with a V8's fuel-efficiency." The HS 250h breaks the mold by offering more traditional hybrid attributes — namely, high fuel economy and a minimal carbon tire print.

In fact, the 2010 Lexus HS 250h's hybrid drivetrain is the same as that found in the Toyota Camry Hybrid. And though some rumors stated that the HS 250h would be sharing its platform with the Prius, such is not the case, as they are two quite distinct vehicles engineered for different buyers. One is a sport-tuned luxury sedan, the other a versatile but rather unathletic hatchback. Those interested in learning more about hybrids in general may want to read our tech article "What is a Hybrid Car? How do Hybrids Work?"

Sounds tempting enough, but how much does it cost? There are two versions, the well-equipped base and the Premium (highlights include heated/cooled front seats, upgraded leather, rain-sensing wipers and a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel). The base will list for $35,075 (with destination), while the Premium will be $37,845. Our HS 250h Premium had virtually every option possible, bringing it up to $42,450.

That begs the question that, if you're looking for a hybrid sedan with a sporty personality (which leaves out the isolated Camry Hybrid), why not just get a less expensive Ford Fusion Hybrid? Or a Nissan Altima Hybrid, if you live in one of the eight states where it's available? You could, but then you wouldn't get the Lexus experience, which doesn't just mean driving a car with a big "L" on its grille. We're referring to the "kid glove" service treatment along with the well-crafted, well-equipped and athletic (for a hybrid) car you see here.

Still, we've a few nits to pick. Although the HS 250h offers well-rounded performance, we'd still like more communicative steering and firmer, more linear brake pedal action (a few staffers felt the brakes were touchy until they got used to them). But that said, we like that the 2010 Lexus HS 250h tells you it's a luxury sedan loud and clear (via its polished performance and pampering cabin) while only whispering (via its quiet operation and minimal gee-whiz instrument graphics) that it's a hybrid. That is, until you break the silence with a "Heck, yeah!" when you find yourself next to a Toyota Yaris at a stoplight and realize you're getting better mileage than that little econobox.

Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Overview

The Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h is offered in the following submodels: HS 250h Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Base is priced between $9,991 and$9,991 with odometer readings between 113026 and113026 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lexus HS 250hs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lexus HS 250h for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 HS 250hs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,991 and mileage as low as 71386 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h.

Can't find a used 2010 Lexus HS 250hs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus HS 250h for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,589.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,330.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus HS 250h for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,553.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lexus HS 250h?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus HS 250h lease specials

Related Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles