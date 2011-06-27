Used 2010 Lexus HS 250h Consumer Reviews
First hybrid, fascinated with the technology
I was not in the market for a car and certainly not a hybrid but a good friend of mine took a job out of state and his wife needed to get rid of her car; enter the 2010 Lexus HS250h. She was willing to sell the car below trade-in, the car has just over 93,000 miles, is in nearly mint condition, is current on all recalls and the new transaxle system was installed 2 months ago, all service has been performed at our local Lexus dealership. I’ve only owned the car about 2 weeks and so far so good. I’ve done a lot of research to learn as much as I can about hybrid vehicles and in particular this Lexus HS. I’ve read just about every review written since it’s release, some I agree with and some I don’t. The car I have has the premium package with more bells and whistles than I can figure out, it handles fine around town and is plenty quite and smooth for me. If your looking for a performance sports car this is not going to fit the bill, if your looking for s gas sipping luxury auto to cruise around town in it’s the ticket. Would I pay $40,000 for this car for any reason? Hell no! Would I buy one in great condition with less than 100k miles with a new transaxle system for less than $10,000, yes.
A versatile automobile
At first when I bought this thing I hated it,coming from a Lexus GS 350. The power was comparatively anemic and the understeer,forget about it. However after a few weeks I adapted to the understeer and was able to make the car work for me. In fact I've adapted to this car so well that a I've actually hadd a few passengers tell me that the car felt rather sporty. The HS 250 certainly has some advantages over a long wheelbase V-6 like the GS 350 its a more compact car so it has a much tighter turning radius. Front wheel drive steering isn't as sharp as rear wheel drive but it allows the driver to be a little lazier in high speed turns,you simply wait for the car to be ready.
Serenity in the Suburbs
When we felt we deserved a lot more bells and whistles and were watching the fuel prices start the most recent climb we researched the available Luxury Hybrids. Kathy wanted a higher seating position than the '99 Solara, BlueTooth/Nav/Heated Seats and she found it all. My working for a Lexus store didn't stop her from looking at the Prius, Altima and Lincoln Hybrids but she determined that the Premium HS suited her best. Now that she regularly exceeds the posted 35 MPG by 2 or 3 it confirmed her decision. A high point of her day is getting asked for a ride by various co-workers and showing off the cooled seats and verbal commands. That the dealer washes it every week is an added bonus!
Great car
I wanted to get a hybrid but not a Toyota... I am so happy with my choice! I have over 32,000 miles on my HS and have not had a single issue! The car is reliable and has great features - especially the ping to car directions. It was the first car I have ever purchased and am so glad I did.
Whats not to like
I traded an 06 Acura RL which I adored but got in the low 20's mpgs and was looking for a good size tech laden high mileage car. I never fancied myself a "Lexus" guy but after test driving it, felt it had excellent "non Lexus" driving characteristics and incredible mileage for a 3700 pound luxo/sport (albeit for a hybrid) car. And with the December to Remember cash incentives from mother Lexus, the price became "reasonable." Have had the car since Jan 3 and have 4500 miles on it and am consistently getting high 36 mpg's. And with gas up $0.60 cents since January its been a big help! Also have two Prius's and this HS is no Prius! Prius is great but no comparison for a long drive.
