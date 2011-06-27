Vehicle overview

When it comes to hybrid vehicles, there are luxury cars and SUVs that are eco-friendly in name only. And then there are some that truly deliver admirable fuel economy numbers. The 2011 Lexus HS 250h falls into the latter group even as it delivers all of the luxury trappings you'd expect from a Lexus -- a unique combination when you think about it.

Despite first impressions, the HS 250h is not a rebadged Toyota Prius. Instead, it features a unique chassis that is bigger than a Corolla's but smaller than a Camry's. The Lexus does, however, borrow its powertrain from the Camry Hybrid, which gives the HS significantly better performance than a Prius. As far as fuel-conscious hybrids go, the Lexus HS 250h is quick, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in only 8.7 seconds. Fuel economy suffers as a result, with an EPA-estimated 35 mpg that falls well short of the 50 mpg delivered by the Prius.

Inside the cabin, the 2011 HS 250h is loaded with plenty of luxury features, surrounding passengers with the fine leather surfaces and wood trim that you'd expect in any Lexus. Buyers should know, though, that tacking on options will make the final price climb fairly quickly.

Eco-friendly entry-level luxury sedans haven't hit showrooms in large numbers quite yet, leaving the 2011 Lexus HS 250h little in the way of competition. The forthcoming Lexus CT 200h will be a hybrid of a luxury car and a hatchback. as it will be a hybrid in powertrain performance. Since it shares its drivetrain with the Prius, it is slower but more economical than the HS 250h. The less expensive Lincoln MKZ Hybrid is a compelling alternative with better fuel economy, a roomier interior and higher levels of standard equipment. A lack of brand cachet and a less luxurious cabin are the Lincoln's downfall, however.

Lowering the luxury standard further provides more alternatives like the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid (it's related to the MKZ), the 2011 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and the 201 Nissan Altima Hybrid. For the time being, though, the 2011 Lexus HS 250h represents a solid choice for combining both luxury and fuel frugality.