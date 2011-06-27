Estimated values
2010 Lexus HS 250h 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,005
|$8,896
|$10,170
|Clean
|$6,451
|$8,179
|$9,328
|Average
|$5,343
|$6,746
|$7,644
|Rough
|$4,235
|$5,313
|$5,959
Estimated values
2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,909
|$10,193
|$11,729
|Clean
|$7,284
|$9,371
|$10,757
|Average
|$6,033
|$7,729
|$8,815
|Rough
|$4,782
|$6,087
|$6,872