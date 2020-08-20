Used 2012 Lexus HS 250h for Sale Near Me

27 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
HS 250h Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 27 listings
  • 2012 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2012 Lexus HS 250h

    83,520 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2011 Lexus HS 250h

    85,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium in White
    used

    2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    108,600 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2011 Lexus HS 250h

    84,341 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,899

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in White
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    109,060 miles

    $9,500

    $1,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    149,883 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    137,492 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,790

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    113,026 miles

    $9,991

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    195,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,897

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    120,753 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,988

    $978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in White
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    112,841 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    136,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    82,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    59,291 miles

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    87,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,970

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h Premium

    96,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $12,590

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    71,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus HS 250h
    used

    2010 Lexus HS 250h

    64,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus HS 250h searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 27 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus HS 250h
  4. Used 2012 Lexus HS 250h
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
HS 250h
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus HS 250h info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.