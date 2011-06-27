  1. Home
Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 GX 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1717
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
full time 4WDyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesyes
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/460.0 mi.345.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG1717
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Torque329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5500 rpm301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyes
adaptive headlightsnoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Navigation Systemyesno
Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyesyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Cargo mat, Wheel locksyesyes
Comfort Plus Packageyesno
Sport Design Packageyesyes
Convenience Packageyesno
Pre-Collision System w/Driver Attention Monitor (Special Order Option)noyes
Wide-View Front and Side Monitor System and Pre-Collision System w/Driver Attention Monitor Package (Special Order Option)noyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
9 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
first aid kityesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
rear view camerayesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyes
Three zone climate controlnoyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Dual-Screen DVD Rear-Seat Entertainment Systemyesyes
Ashtray Cupyesyes
Wireless Headphonesyesyes
Cargo-Area Tonneau Coveryesno
Three-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyesno
All-Weather Cargo Matyesyes
Wood and Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel and Shift Knobyesno
Cargo Net - Envelopeyesyes
Carpet Cargo Matyesyes
Key Glove w/L-Logoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyes
ventilated passenger seatyesyes
leatheryesno
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.
premium leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Rear head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Door Edge Guardsyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
High-Intensity Discharge Headlampsyesno
Tow Hitch w/Ball Mountyesyes
Exhaust Tipyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Front track62.4 in.62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity91.9 cu.ft.91.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5128 lbs.5179 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1295 lbs.1260 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height74.2 in.73.8 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.
Rear track62.4 in.62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Exterior Colors
  • Knight's Armor Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Claret Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Knight's Armor Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Claret Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ecru, premium leather
  • Sepia, premium leather
  • Sepia, leather
  • Ecru, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ecru, premium leather
  • Sepia, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
265/60R18 tiresyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
front independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,795
Starting MSRP
$58,590
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GX 460 InventorySee GX 460 Inventory

