  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS F
  4. Used 2016 Lexus GS F
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Lexus GS F Features & Specs

More about the 2016 GS F
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,440
See GS F Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Torque389 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,440
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,440
video monitoryes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
299 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,440
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,440
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,440
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,440
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Premium Paintyes
Front and Rear Orange Calipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length193.5 in.
Curb weight4034 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume104.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Exterior Colors
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica
  • Molten Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Circuit Red, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,440
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,440
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,440
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GS F Inventory

Related Used 2016 Lexus GS F info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles