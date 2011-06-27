Used 2001 Lexus GS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Best One Yet Iceman , 03/27/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I stopped buying new cars year ago. I now buy well maintained luxury/sports car and pay cash for them and drive them for 3-4 years. This Lexus is a must buy. It has the smoothness, class and reliability of the Lexus brand. It also has excellent power, great creature comforts and exceeds most performance expectations. I call my car Jekyll & Hyde as it has a split personality. It will pamper you in luxury but will also drop the hammer when you want. The steering tightens up at speed and the car becomes firmer and responsive especially when you press the sport shift button for the transmission. Find a well maintained one and buy it. These are great cars and cheap to own. Report Abuse

Best Used Performance Sedan Value Brad , 07/07/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a "high mileage" used 2001 GS 430 5 months ago with 140,000 miles. I've owned a wide variety of sports cars, trucks, and sedans over the years- both new and used. This Lexus is one of the best. For tens of thousands less than a comparable new sports sedan- this car is an absolute bargain. It was dealer maintained by the previous owners- but still, this car is tight all around. It's VERY fast with the 300hp V8. I get compliments on it from friends and strangers alike. I have had zero issues with this car- runs perfect. I smile when I see 5-series BMW's now- this car is a steal compared to the German sedans. If you're in the market for a used sports sedan- you can't beat GS430.

The mad lexus hogpile , 03/19/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful As tame and humble as it may seem. This beast hungers for excitement. It's hard to be a consertive driver in this quite machine. Handling ride and upmost performance doesn't capture the far reaching words needed to describe the experance of the GS430. It wants to go and I do let it loose on occasion. It's cool knowing you can kick a punk driving a 5.0 Mustang in the dust.

The Smart Shopper's Luxury Buy Seoulchild79 , 10/06/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is the perfect car for someone who wants value as well as luxury and sport in their sedan. I admit though, the car isn't as fun to drive as a Bimmer but it's definitely got nicer amenities. Whenever people ride with me, they don't believe that my car is almost 6 years old. It hides its age well. But what you really want to know is, if I had to do it all over would I buy it again? Definitely.