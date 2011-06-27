  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2010 Lexus GS 350
  5. Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 GS 350
5(84%)4(7%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a review
See all GS 350s for sale
List Price Range
$11,966 - $13,550
Used GS 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Like a Magic Carpet

benesthesia, 09/22/2013
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This car is absolutely incredible. I came from a 2004 BMW 330xi that was a complete nightmare from beginning to end, so I was looking for a car that was not made in Europe. The GS is rocket fast, quiet, extremely luxurious, and has impeccable build quality. The only option I wish I had was the Levinson sound, but I must say, the 10-speaker factory audio is not too shabby at all. I am hoping this beautiful beast will be far more reliable than the joke/gouge-fest that is BMW. ***UPDATE*** I've put about 40,000 miles on this car, and I still love it. I have no desire to trade it in or upgrade, and I still look forward to driving this vehicle every day. The only thing that has needed repair was the left rear door lock mechanism, which was about a $300 repair. Otherwise, just routine maintenance! Love this car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Wonderful luxury sedan!

Mark, 01/25/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is probably the best sedan I've ever owned. The engine is smooth, quiet and powerful. The ride is just right, not too soft..not too hard. The build quality of this automobile sets it apart from the other sedans in this class.

Report Abuse

Awesome car

yodamark, 06/12/2014
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had my 2011 GS350 for 3 years. It was the last one of this body style on the lot and I got an amazing deal on it! This is my 4th Lexus, and my wife drives 2012 RX350. Amazing car. It is dead quiet at only 87 dB on the highway at 65 mph as measured by my sound level meter. The GS350 handles great, drives great, takes bumps nicely, and is fun to drive. At 25K miles I have never had a single issue with it, nor with any of my other Lexus or Toyota vehicles. Best "value" Lexus sedan out there. I think the snappy performance has saved me from an accident more than once. I will be in market for GX460 soon just for something different.

Report Abuse

So-so audio

apc, 11/15/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is my first Japanese luxury car, coming out of 2 Audis and 1 MB. Though it doesn't have the tight road feel of the German cars, it blows them away with the technology, rear camera, parktronic and nav. But, having said that the audio sound system is disappointing, We don't have the Mark Levenson system. Our sound system doesn't have the fullness or the sharpness of even the basic systems in the German cars I have had. You shouldn't have to pay an extra $2,000 to get a really great sound in a $50,000+ luxury car.

Report Abuse

Miss My IS-350 but then I don't....

lamario, 03/26/2014
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for two years now after never thinking I'd get rid of my IS-350. But I needed something bigger and with more features and this car is still awesome after two years. It's not as fun to drive as the IS but it's more of a laid back ride that has more features and makes you feel more important when driving it, ha ha. But the only things I would improve is the trunk space, speaker sound, and the passenger side wiper blade. Also I'd add the sunglass stowage back to this car. Why did they remove it? All in all I still love this car as I am just a big Lexus fan and I after two years of driving this car, I'm pretty happy with the choice I made to trade my IS in for the GS

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GS 350s for sale

Related Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles