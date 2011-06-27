2019 Lexus GS 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/32 mpg
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|382.8/556.8 mi.
|365.4/522.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|yes
|Valves
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Navigation Package
|yes
|yes
|F SPORT 19" Split Nine-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|no
|Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|yes
|Key Glove
|yes
|yes
|Heated Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|no
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|yes
|Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|yes
|Key Gloves w/F Logo
|yes
|yes
|F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|Color Heads-Up Display
|no
|yes
|F SPORT Leather Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|54.5 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|One-Touch Power Trunk
|yes
|yes
|18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|yes
|no
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guard
|yes
|yes
|18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tires
|yes
|no
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|yes
|Orange Brake Calipers
|no
|yes
|Black Brake Calipers
|no
|yes
|Premium Triple Beam LED Headlamps
|no
|yes
|Premium Paint
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.3 cu.ft.
|14.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.1 in.
|192.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3805 lbs.
|3805 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4960 lbs.
|4960 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.3 cu.ft.
|14.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1155 lbs.
|1155 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|235/50R17 tires
|yes
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|265/35R19 tires
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,860
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2019 Lexus GS 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series