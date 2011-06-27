  1. Home
2019 Lexus GS 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 GS 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2624
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/556.8 mi.365.4/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG2624
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5800 rpm241 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyesyes
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Navigation Packageyesyes
F SPORT 19" Split Nine-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Premium Packageyesno
Navigation Systemyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
12 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Universal Tablet Holderyesyes
Key Gloveyesyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyesno
Carpet Trunk Matyesyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyesyes
F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheelnoyes
Color Heads-Up Displaynoyes
F SPORT Leather Steering Wheelnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
leatheretteyesno
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
leathernoyes
12 -way power driver seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
driver seat thigh extensionnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
One-Touch Power Trunkyesyes
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyesno
Rear Spoileryesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myesyes
Door Edge Guardyesyes
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyesno
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyes
Orange Brake Calipersnoyes
Black Brake Calipersnoyes
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlampsnoyes
Premium Paintnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Maximum cargo capacity14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.192.1 in.
Curb weight3805 lbs.3805 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.57.3 in.
Maximum payload1155 lbs.1155 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Atomic Silver
  • Ultra White
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Caviar
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Smoky Granite Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Black w/White Perforations, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
235/50R17 tiresyesno
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsnoyes
265/35R19 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,860
Starting MSRP
$51,450
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.

