Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2011 Lexus ES350
bought this car new in late 2010. Having owned the car over 4 years now, it has been a mechanically PERFECT automobile. Other than changing oil, filters and battery, NO repairs. Not even a light bulb. Updating this review: Have now owned this car for 7 1/2 years and has about 78k miles. Nothing has changed. Just standard maintenance only. No repairs, not even a light bulb. Still has original brakes!!! Perfect car!
Sweet and Smooth ES
Purchase one of the last new 2011 ES 350's before Christmas so have had it about 2 months. I do a lot of out of town driving so have 5000 miles on the car already. On the highway it is quiet and smooth. Around town it is responsive if you have to move quick. Interior fit and finish is outstanding. No complaints whatsoever. Previously owned a 2004 ES 330 and the new one has more back seat room.
luxury that comes cheap
i owned a chyrsyler 2004 300m that i did not want to let go because of its superb perfomance on the highway,its interior roominest and large trunk space. after 100+ thousand miles, repair cost was getting too much and a family member convince me to buy a lexus. the 2008 recession hit me badly and i could not pay my bills so my once perfect credit went into the garbage bin. I laughed at the idea of buying lexus because i did not have the down payment and i would need to credit it 100%. Capital one bank came to my rescue with a 30K loan but at 17.5% because of my credit. even with a 30k loan i thought to myself, that this could not buy the lexus everyone is encouraging me to buy. Anyway, i call lexus at bayridge brooklyn and asked the crazy question "do you have a lexus in the 24 to 25 k price range and to my surprise, the answer was yes.i headed there immediately and my salesman was John Pellarmi and he worked with me and got me the best deal ever, a 2011 lexus es350 fully loaded 32k miles for 22k .this was february of 2015. this car is smooth even on the roughest of road, just sweet.i would buy another one tomorrow morning. my wife has a 2012 BMW x5 that cost twice my lexus and she always bragged about it.she drove my car once and she had no choice but admit how smooth the lexus is and how easy it is to use the navigation system. even a kindergarten child could use the 2011 lexus nav system so easy to use,.i love this car beyond love.always checking the web to see what is coming out.
2011 ES350 review
Traded in an Ultra 2007 ES350 on new 2011 ES350. Received $1,000 loyalty rebate, factory rebate of $750, 2.9% / 60 months finance rate plus nice dealer discount and appropriate trade in value for my car. Drives smoother and quieter than my '07. Noticed more bling type trim on the interior. Miss the Mark Levinson sound system but the premium sound system is good. Has navigation system that is a lot more complicated than the '07. Like everything so far on the car as it rolls past the 100 mile mark.
what's not to like?
i recently traded in our 2002 es300 for the new 2011 es 350. We drove it to Disney World for a four day vacation. it was the only one we saw on the road and in orlando which made us feel different in this age of lookalike autos. Needless to say, we received many admiring looks when driving or parking the car. upon arrival at our hotel, the bell staff greeting us to carry our luggage and helping us out of the car, remarked how great the car looked inside and out. The three hour trip from our home to lake buena vista was smooth and quiet as we were used to in our lexus. our fuel economy was as advertised and the engine was breaking in smoothly.
