  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 330
  4. Used 2005 Lexus ES 330
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 ES 330
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,175
See ES 330 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,175
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,175
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
86 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,175
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,175
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Gross weight4540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Exterior Colors
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Crystal White
  • Blue Shale Mica
  • Black Garnet Pearl
  • Alabaster Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blue Onyx Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ash
  • Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,175
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,175
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,175
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See ES 330 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles