Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Dependable, High Quality Sleeper
So I purchased my ES300 about too years ago with 109K already on the clock. She was mint condition and had one owner..She was flawless even with the mileage and years on her. I purchased her and never looked back! To date she has ran flawlessly, always their when I need her. I had one time where she did not start and it was because of a bad battery, slapped a new one in and she fired right up! Lexus really built this car for the long haul, Sheila (My ES300) currently has 129K on her and each mile has been timeless on her. She continues to get better with time. I plan on driving her until she tells me, I can't go any further! LONG LIVE THE ES300 I love her!!!
2002 Luxury Lexus
I love this car. It is comfortable and has a beautiful interior (burgundy and wood). The rear window shade keeps the car cooler in the SC summer heat. Great on long trips, heated seats great for back pain plus gets good mileage (30mpg). City driving mileage around 18-19 mpg.
Never was a Lexus fan but
I have always steered clear of Lexus thinking it was more hype then anything. But I bought a 2002 ES 300 with 90k on it. In 6 months I have already taken it over 100k with trips to Dallas from Houston and also Houston to Chicago. It has performed really good. I have a couple issues the cup holders broke, the interior trunk/gas release doesn't work and the cd player jams occasionally but considering the car is 8 years old and has over 100k miles I can't really complain. It's quiet. Rides smooth and has averaged 23 mpg pretty much since I got it. Avg almost 30 mpg on the road. All in all a very nice vehicle that seems like it last quite a while. My previous ride was an 07 m35.
PERFECT SEDAN
This is our 3rd lexus, and each one has been wonderful! You can't beat the price and perfection that lexus offers. Any lexus easily can recieve 200,000 miles or more and run like a charm. The ES-300 is unmatchable by german auto-makers. This car is truely a nice riding mid-sized luxury riding machine period.
Not enough tilt
I purchased a used 2002 last year with 53000 mile on it. It was a trade in at a local Mercedes Benz dealership here in S. Cal. Beautiful car, nice ride, great performance. However the driver seat is not made for people with long legs. The seat is short and the 6 way power seat does not allow the front of the seat to be raised enough for leg support or to be comfortable. Sadly this is not the kind of thing you discover until you are on a road trip. My other car is a 94 E 320 Benz, which I actually prefer driving due to the size shape and angle of the seat. I have noticed this issue with other Japanese luxury cars as well.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300
Related Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner