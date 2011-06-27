Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
1999 Lexus ES 300 4 Dr Std Sedan
I bought the car used about a year ago because I had great luck with my 1994 Toyota Camry, 350,000 Miles before the engine quit. Unfortunately the engine is not even close to reliable as the Camry. I have spent over $2500 on repairs. Oxgen Sensors, 1 Coil, 1 Mass Air Flow Sensor, 2 VVT Actuators,2 Knock Sensors, Cam Seals. I consider myself a good mechanic and was not as concerned when I purchased the car. Edmunds dead correct when they say this engine is a problem and the parts are very costly. I read that Coils, VVT Actuators, MAF, including the transmisson are an issue and should have listened. Also the LCD displays go out. If you must go to the dealer it is $200.00 diagnostic and $$
1999 Lexus ES 300
Car is in excellent condition save a slight mar on the driver's seat and a few parking lot dings. Everything works as new except for one digit on the LCD multi-CD disply. Excellent handling. Amenities are numerous and dependability is excellent. Quality control is evident throughout. Good acceleration and stopping. Great car for being a decade old.
Real nice car
My 1999 Lexus ES 300 is a real nice ride that has given me no problems in six years. It's very comfortable to drive, performes well, has a great sound system, and is still like brand new after six years. It has 46,500 miles on it, and I have only just now had to replace one tail light and one front blinker light. The original battery lasted 5 years, as did the wiper blades. The car has traveled around the country some, and has performed flawlessly, it's very dependable and enjoyable to drive. I'd like to trade up, but find it hard to part with such an exceptional car. I highly recommend the 99 Lexus ES 300 for. I see the car remaining in the family for many years to come, it's barely
Transmission problem with 1999 ES300
My 1999 ES 300 has 67000 miles on it and I am told I need a new transmission and knock sensors. ABS off and check engine light pop on. It sporadically will not downshift at higher speed. At 60mph rpm's will be close to 4000. I have done trans fluid exchanges, replaced valves, seals and air intake hoses. Lexus says they will not cover any repair because it falls out of their warranty. Every mechanic that has looked at it claims it is ridiculous for me to need a new trans with this low of miles and the great condition the car is in.
they don't make 'em like this anymore
I bought it used form a lady who only put 4000 miles on it in 10 months. (guess why she was selling it.) cons: only a four-speed auto -- old school. lexus stereo is average. cup holders are junk -- they don't keep your cup or bottle from tipping. pros: everything else. quiet, ride, reliability, fit and finish, room in the cockpit up front. A snap to wash because it's low and doesn't have the slab sides the newer models do. I only have 75,000 miles on it now, but I'll trade it in for a new 350 -- as soon as Lexus makes one I like better than this one. I don't like the 2010, and I sure didn't like the body style before that. I'll keep my '99, thank you very much.
