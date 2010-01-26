Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me
- 189,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$1,143 Below Market
Used Car Station - Manchester / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G2X0162497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,474$1,459 Below Market
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. Leather, Sun Roof. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, Am/FM/TAPE player, alloy wheels with good tires, seating for 5, automatic transmission and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G7X0223620
Stock: 223620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
The bible tells us not to have pride, but when you buy this golden beauty it will be hard not to be proud of this one! Every option on this Car-Fax 2 owner sold new by Lexus of Bellevue, with 14 service records, and 0 accidents. 3.0 V-6 motor, automatic, climate control air, tilt, cruise, power sunroof, power leather upholstery, power windows, locks, mirrors, alloy wheels and more. Looks new, drives new and even smells new. This is a gorgeous car priced for a song.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4X5060217
Stock: 20-188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 234,301 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,595
Reliable Auto Consultants - Allentown / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4X5054093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 234,212 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$1,650
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
1999 Lexus **SOLD AS-IS**, MECH SPECIAL, ES 300, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver. ***This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We invite you to inspect this vehicle in person. No warranty included or implied. Dealer documentation fee, tax, title, license and registration will be collected at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4X5073064
Stock: F1312C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 144,637 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,498
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G0Y5085603
Stock: M813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,138
Steven Volkswagen - Wichita / Kansas
One of the best luxury sport sedan you will find. Leather interior is paired with wood accents adds the perfect touch to this luxury sports sedan with loads extras including leather upholstery, sunroof and much more. Seating for five. Theres only one reason for desiring a Luxury and thats the quality that luxury delivers. Call for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G4W5040421
Stock: 65570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2019
- 150,999 miles
$2,145
Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Danville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G6Y0277198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,201 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
The Car Buying Center - Saint Louis Park - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G2W5018028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,647 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2001 Lexus ES 300 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 89306 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2001 Lexus ES 300
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G410310124
Stock: MZ1102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
1997 LEXUS ES 300 LUXURY SEDAN: COMES EQUIPED WITH 6 CD CHANGER, SUPER LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR ONLY 98K, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ALLOYS, EXCELLENT RUBBER, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS, EVERYTHING WORKS AND IT IS IS FANTASTIC SHAPE. ALSO HAS 3.0L V-6 MOTOR WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP AT TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALE, LLC 5608 E SPRAGUE AVE SPOKANE VALLEY, WA 99212 509-534-7992 OPEN MON-FRI 10AM TO 6PM SAT 10AM TO 5PM KEY:LEXUS ES 300, LEXUS SEDAN, FWD, LUXURY SEDAN, TOYOTA CAMRY, COROLLA, HONDA, SEDAN,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF22G4V0037068
Stock: 037068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 311,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,000
Sanford Honda - Sanford / North Carolina
2001 Lexus ES 300 FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 40 Point Used Car Inspection, Full Detail.Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGSanford Honda is commited to 100% customer satisfaction!! Contact an associate today to find out how you can save big and get the treatment you deserve. Follow us on facebook!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF28G510317471
Stock: K1373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 194,157 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,399
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Sean Barnette at 703-643-1189 or sellingcars247@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF22G8V0049241
Stock: 104257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2015
- 290,072 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,950
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
.This Vehicle Is Sold As-Is. Financing Not Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT8BF22G8V0049143
Stock: 049143-SOM87
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,014 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,895
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPG 2002 Crystal White Lexus ES LEATHER, SUNROOF, * TOTAL LOSS VEHICLE *, Light Charcoal. 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Premium Brand, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Interior Accents: Wood-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Center Console, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Clock, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, AM/FM Radio, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G320043982
Stock: 10761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,521 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$984$4,357 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G920036079
Stock: 5036079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 139,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,974$1,301 Below Market
Kings Toyota - Cincinnati / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2002 Lexus ES 300 FWD 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Black Leather.Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ At Kings Toyota. Recent Arrival! 21/29 City/Highway MPGBuy with confidence at Kings Toyota! We offer a 72 Hour used car exchange policy, plus each vehicle is reconditioned to Kings Toyota standards and has passed over 100 service quality assurance checkpoints! We also provide a free CarFax history report with each vehicle! !We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G520072044
Stock: 20072044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 159,755 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499$628 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 8365 miles below market average!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Leather / Leatherette, Rear AC, AM/FM radio, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single In Dash CD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!21/29 City/Highway MPG2002 Lexus ES3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4D Sedan300 Silver5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF30G920074556
Stock: AB2281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
