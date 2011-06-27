Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Can't go wrong with the CT Eric , 03/26/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I loved my CT so much, I purchased it when my lease was up! I've had my ’13 CT for four problem-free years. Lexus was smart to tweak the Prius powertrain and drop it into a sexy, fun-to-drive package -- the perfect combination for those of us who want to minimize our carbon footprint but still have a little fun behind the wheel! It's true the CT's 0-60 time is less than impressive, but it's a compromise I'm willing to make to get 45+MPG in city driving. Even so, it never feels underpowered around town. It has no problem taking on mountain passes or zooming around traffic on the highway (the CVT will rev like crazy under these circumstances but I don't find it overly intrusive). The steering and throttle response are noticeably more athletic in Sport Mode -- the CT really comes to life! The suspension is firm but not uncomfortably so. The 10-speaker premium sound system is a dream. Interior ergonomics are near-perfect. I'm 6-feet tall and for such a small car I have no problem finding a comfortable driving position. The only complaint I have about the interior is the fact that the tiny sun visors don't extend -- so annoying! I'm actually a fan of the mouse-like remote touch system for the nav unit. I find it intuitive. I’ve taken it on several long road trips. The front seats never grew uncomfortable and it's very easy to cruise along an empty interstate at speed -- very stable. The CT is a fantastic car in its own right -- that I have averaged 43+ MPG is icing on the cake! Americans have gone gaga over SUVs, though, which has affected resale value for the CT. Not many people want small, fuel efficient cars anymore, which has pulled the resale value down much more quickly than I anticipated. Even so, I look forward to driving my CT for many years to come! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Cool looking and fun to drive danupsman , 11/17/2013 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We've logged several hundred miles on local road trips so far. It would seem with just 140 or so HP that it would be sluggish up hills but we haven't found that to be the case. It's surprisingly more powerful than we though it would be. We took a trip to our local mountains (8,000 ft plus) and we never felt at all like it wasn't powerful enough. It just wasn't an issue ! It handles very nicely but there is a little more road noise than I liked to compared to our infinity G35. The interior is a little tight and it takes a little more effort to get in and out of because of that and it's lowness to the ground, but we expected to give up some of that for the increase in fuel economy. Love it ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2013 Lexus ct200h Review After 2 Year ownership. Abec , 11/11/2017 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought the vehicle with 70000 miles on it and replaced spark plugs ,intake air filter , and have been doing toyota 0-20 oil changes every 7k miles. My car now has 130xxx and it started to misfire to the point where I was not comfortable driving it. I started doing some research and well the apparently they are notorious for carbon build up. Did some more research and found and diy egr cleaning video on YouTube. Sure enough just performed the job today and it started running normal again. The diy job was pretty intense. Took me approx. 4 hours because of all the tight spots that you have to get into. But anyway the carbon build up seems to be happing to a lot of toyotas/ Lexus vehicles. Dec 2017 did an engine rebuild at the dealership because somehow the block was warped. After the rebuild engine is shaking at start up again. Issue was brought up to dealer and still pending. Not impressed lexus. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Why did I ever leave? miked22 , 09/15/2013 20 of 31 people found this review helpful I was a very loyal Lexus owner. I purchased 2 Rx300s in a row and couldn't say enough good stuff about Lexus. My only disappointment was the non- availability of the Mark Levenson sound system. That frustration sent me to a piece of junk domestic mfg. Back to present day...... I wanted to get something different. One day I was in a parking lot and saw the CT. I knew it was a Lexus however I never saw one before. I followed it and took note of the model number. After a little Internet research I went for the test drive and was very impressed. I expected a very sluggish pseudo sports sedan. It is anything but fast however it was much quicker than expected. Only one day in but I love it! Report Abuse