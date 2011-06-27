2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

RangerJones , 12/10/2019 P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

10 of 21 people found this review helpful

Absolutely amazing vehicle. A masterpiece of form and function. Dealer experience was first class and is what car buying should be, effortless. The quality of this RR is amazing, top notch technology, built like a tank, a monster of a V8 engine that is every bit as efficient as a high compression turbo charged V6, a testament to British engineering. I am usually an American car buyer but deviated to support our most loyal ally and trading partner, the good people of the UK! Thank you Range Rover!