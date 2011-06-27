  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

2020 RRS Autobiography

RangerJones, 12/10/2019
P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
10 of 21 people found this review helpful

Absolutely amazing vehicle. A masterpiece of form and function. Dealer experience was first class and is what car buying should be, effortless. The quality of this RR is amazing, top notch technology, built like a tank, a monster of a V8 engine that is every bit as efficient as a high compression turbo charged V6, a testament to British engineering. I am usually an American car buyer but deviated to support our most loyal ally and trading partner, the good people of the UK! Thank you Range Rover!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
