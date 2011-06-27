Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Just took delivery of the truck. First Land Rover for me. My first impression is absolute rocket. Handling and acceleration are excellent. Handles at least as good as my previous five series and is considerably faster. Interior materials are top notch. so far my opinion is the electronics leave a bit to be desired for a vehicle in this price range. Meridian upgrade is pretty nice. I have not use the vehicle enough to determine whether navigation and other Bluetooth and iPod controls are good or bad but I will post a follow up after some time of ownership. Dealership experience at Rahal Land Rover was great; cannot speak to value or reliability since I've only had the truck for one day.

This car is amazing! I've owed this now for 18 mouths and put on about 26,000 miles on it. Truly a total package. Very fast, ride is smooth and exciting ! I receive unbelievable gas miles On my hour commute to work which is 50 miles one way I can average 26 to 30 miles per gallon. This is mostly highway driving at highway speeds. Think about that a 500 + horse powered 5500lb car getting these kind of numbers! Everyone that I take for a ride is super impressed. I also Live in snow country never an issue !

Sydney Klein , 10/28/2017 Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2015 RRS Supercharged after having so many issues with my 03' Range Rover. I was a little hesitant buying another RR after my nightmare 03' I had for so long. I bought the warranty (well worth it) to help out if anything went wrong. This SUV is an absolute beast! As you can see, I have the 5.0 Supercharged V8. The acceleration puts a smile on my face every time is step on the gas pedal. I sometimes have my son's friends in the car and they beg me to step on it for the feeling you get in your stomach. It's absolutely crazy! The seats are very comfortable and the heated/cooled seats are amazing. My two main complaints with this car is the navigation system and the brake dive. Navigation has almost got me fired from my job on multiple occasions (I'm a sales executive for Hilton and work all over Los Angeles and San Diego). It constantly is leading me to dead ends and the wrong locations. The brake dive can just be horrible too. The car lurches, almost unsafely, forward when you slam the brake pedal down. I thought I was going to flip at one point. Those are my only two complaints about my car. I cannot complain about gas mileage as it's a supercharged 5.0 litre V8, and I have a lead foot, haha. I get compliments on it everywhere I go and it's truly cool to have that when you're just casually just filling up on gas. I love my car and do not regret buying it.