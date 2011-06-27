Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews

Mark Kalogeras , 03/06/2015 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

8 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought a new Discovery in December 2014. In January, it started leaking oil. We took it back to LandRover and they needed 3 weeks to fix the engine, a major component of the engine had to be replaced. I really do not want the car back--it was obvious that it had significant defects when it left the factory. I asked LandRover to replace the car but so far they have refused and have not offered any other compensation for the fact that they sold me a defective car and all the hassle, grief and inconvenience associated with the whole mess. Obviously, if I had any idea this would happen, I would not have purchased a LandRover. Buyer beware.