  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover LR4
  4. Used 2014 Land Rover LR4
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 LR4
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all LR4s for sale
List Price
$19,998
Used LR4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Leaked oil in first month

Mark Kalogeras, 03/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
8 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought a new Discovery in December 2014. In January, it started leaking oil. We took it back to LandRover and they needed 3 weeks to fix the engine, a major component of the engine had to be replaced. I really do not want the car back--it was obvious that it had significant defects when it left the factory. I asked LandRover to replace the car but so far they have refused and have not offered any other compensation for the fact that they sold me a defective car and all the hassle, grief and inconvenience associated with the whole mess. Obviously, if I had any idea this would happen, I would not have purchased a LandRover. Buyer beware.

Report Abuse

Original Owner LR4

KG, 12/14/2017
HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my 5th Land Rover and by far the best. I still have relatively low milage (under 30,000 miles) but the SUV is solid. Great interior space. Great visibility. Smooth ride. Classic and unique styling! Land Rover has come a long way in design, comfort, and technology. It is what it is (not meant to compete with BMW or Porsche in speed) but a fine vehicle for the performance purpose.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LR4s for sale

Related Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles