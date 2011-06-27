Estimated values
2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,384
|$22,861
|$26,056
|Clean
|$18,678
|$22,012
|$25,044
|Average
|$17,265
|$20,314
|$23,020
|Rough
|$15,852
|$18,616
|$20,995
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,741
|$24,461
|$27,879
|Clean
|$19,985
|$23,553
|$26,796
|Average
|$18,473
|$21,736
|$24,630
|Rough
|$16,962
|$19,920
|$22,465
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover LR4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,001
|$20,051
|$22,853
|Clean
|$16,381
|$19,306
|$21,965
|Average
|$15,142
|$17,817
|$20,190
|Rough
|$13,903
|$16,328
|$18,414
Estimated values
2014 Land Rover LR4 XXV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,205
|$27,367
|$31,192
|Clean
|$22,359
|$26,351
|$29,980
|Average
|$20,668
|$24,318
|$27,557
|Rough
|$18,977
|$22,286
|$25,134