2010 Lamborghini Murcielago Review
Pros & Cons
- Fighter-jet acceleration, head-turning styling, seductive engine and exhaust noises, confident handling despite size and power, luxurious cabin.
- Cumbersome to drive in tight areas, outrageous styling makes for outrageous visibility, roadster has a balky convertible top.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For those with deep pockets looking to make a rather large impression, few cars can match the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago's outrageous character and performance thrills.
Vehicle overview
If you're a fan of exotic cars and have about $400,000 to blow on your next one, odds are the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago will be on your short list. By the way, we'd also like to be your new best friend. As the flagship of one of the most outrageous car manufacturers in history, the Murciélago is as over-the-top a ride as you'll find today.
Even though the Murciélago is getting on in years -- it's been around for almost a decade -- its futuristic design and obscenely high performance capabilities have kept its aspirational aura fresh. Improvements over the years have also helped to keep its youthful vigor intact and this year, the Murciélago calls in the reinforcements with the introduction of two new special-edition models.
For 2010, Lamborghini rolled out a higher-performing Murciélago, dubbed the LP670-4 SuperVeloce ("LP" for longitudinale posteriore, which refers to the longitudinally mounted rear/midengine; "670" for the metric horsepower output; "4" to denote its all-wheel-drive layout and "SuperVeloce" translates to SuperFast). In the U.S., the power output figure is adjusted to 661 horsepower, which is about 30 hp more than the standard LP640. The LP670-4 is also about 200 pounds lighter thanks to numerous weight-saving elements.
Also new this year is the Murciélago LP650-4 Roadster, which makes only 9 hp more than the LP640. Like the SuperVeloce, the new LP650-4 makes only modest gains in terms of performance and minor cosmetic changes. These special-edition Lambos are really an opportunity for well-heeled buyers to play an expensive game of one-upsmanship. The Roadster will be limited to only 50 examples, while the SuperVeloce will have a run of 350 cars.
If you're lucky enough to have the wherewithal to actually afford a 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago, you'll likely be the center of attention in any setting. Outside of a priceless vintage car, the only other vehicle capable of upstaging the Murciélago would be the $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron. Other noteworthy alternatives within the Lamborghini's price range include the Ferrari 599 and Bentley Continental Supersports. Whichever choice you go with, your new pals at Edmunds will be waiting for your call.
2010 Lamborghini Murcielago models
The 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago is an exotic supercar that is available in two-seat coupe and convertible roadster body styles. The Murciélago LP640 represents the standard model and the LP670-4 SuperVeloce and LP650-4 Roadster are new limited-edition versions for 2010. Roadster models feature a soft-cloth targa-style roof.
Standard LP640 features include 18-inch wheels with 245/35ZR18 performance tires in front and 335/30ZR18s in back, an adjustable suspension that can raise the front to prevent curb or parking-block scraping, xenon headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, automatically actuated side air intakes and rear spoiler, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery and interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control and a CD/DVD/MP3 stereo.
Optional upgrades are extensive and expensive. They include carbon-ceramic brakes, a Kenwood touchscreen navigation system, iPod integration, a rearview camera, carbon-fiber or titanium trim packages and a glass engine cover. Should you want to give the car your own look, Lamborghini's Ad Personam program allows innumerable ways to customize the interior and exterior via unique colors and accent materials.
The over-the-top Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce gets a more powerful engine along with matte-black paint accents, slightly revised body elements, a transparent engine cover, the choice of a larger fixed rear wing and carbon-fiber and Alcantara interior trim. A stereo is not included, but is available as an option. The exclusive LP650-4 Roadster features a gray and orange paint scheme, a transparent engine cover, orange-painted brake calipers and a special Alcantara driver seat.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2010 Murciélago LP640 is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 that produces 631 hp and 487 pound-feet of torque. The LP650-4 Roadster receives a slight bump to 640 hp, while the LP670-4 SV's output is increased to 661 hp. All-wheel drive is standard, as are front, center and rear limited-slip differentials. A six-speed manual transmission with a gated metal shifter is standard, while the paddle-shifted "e-gear" automated-clutch manual is optional. The SuperVeloce comes standard with the e-gear transmission with a no-cost option to substitute the manual gearbox.
According to Lamborghini, the Murciélago LP640 accelerates up to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a spine-bending 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph. The SuperVeloce is expected to accelerate a few tenths of a second quicker and tops out at 209 mph. Fuel mileage with the manual transmission is 8 mpg city/13 mpg highway and 10 mpg combined, while the e-gear transmission is estimated at 9/14/11 mpg -- not that you'd really care, but it's nice to know, should someone ask.
Safety
The 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago comes with AWD, traction control and massive ventilated antilock brakes with six-piston brake calipers. The roadsters also come with automatically deploying rollover bars. Carbon-ceramic brakes are optional on the LP640 and LP650-4 and standard on the SuperVeloce, but neither side airbags nor stability control is available.
Driving
At a super-sized width of 81 inches, the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago can be unwieldy around town and in parking lots. But then again, practicality ranks fairly low on its list of priorities. What is important, after all, is performance and thanks to prodigious power output and AWD, full-throttle acceleration is otherworldly, with a soundtrack to match.
Around corners, the Murciélago hardly feels like a precision instrument because of its girth, but it's capable nonetheless, with a flat cornering attitude. It should be noted, however, that the limits for this car are fairly high and not for the inexperienced to explore. Push it hard in the corners and the Murciélago will grip and grip and grip some more -- but once you finally reach the limits of adhesion and the car slides, it's nearly impossible to recover.
Interior
With its trademark scissor doors and wedgelike exterior, the 2010 Murciélago won't be mistaken for anything other than a Lamborghini. However, parent company Audi's influence is obvious inside the cabin, with plenty of properly fitting leather and soft-touch materials. Unlike with its entry-level Gallardo stablemate, however, the stereo and climate controls are not borrowed from Audi, and look a little strange and out of place as a result.
The roomy cockpit features comfortable seating that, unlike with past Lambos, won't leave you looking for painkillers after a day's drive. Though not as flamboyant as the exterior, the interior styling is still befitting a vehicle that commands such a high price of admission. The roadster's convertible roof is more aptly described as a toupee perched atop the cockpit. The top is also difficult to put on, and due to its tenuous nature, Lamborghini warns that it not be used above 100 mph -- which can be achieved in 2nd gear.
Consumer reviews
Features & Specs
