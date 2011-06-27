  1. Home
2010 Lamborghini Murcielago Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fighter-jet acceleration, head-turning styling, seductive engine and exhaust noises, confident handling despite size and power, luxurious cabin.
  • Cumbersome to drive in tight areas, outrageous styling makes for outrageous visibility, roadster has a balky convertible top.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For those with deep pockets looking to make a rather large impression, few cars can match the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago's outrageous character and performance thrills.

Vehicle overview

If you're a fan of exotic cars and have about $400,000 to blow on your next one, odds are the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago will be on your short list. By the way, we'd also like to be your new best friend. As the flagship of one of the most outrageous car manufacturers in history, the Murciélago is as over-the-top a ride as you'll find today.

Even though the Murciélago is getting on in years -- it's been around for almost a decade -- its futuristic design and obscenely high performance capabilities have kept its aspirational aura fresh. Improvements over the years have also helped to keep its youthful vigor intact and this year, the Murciélago calls in the reinforcements with the introduction of two new special-edition models.

For 2010, Lamborghini rolled out a higher-performing Murciélago, dubbed the LP670-4 SuperVeloce ("LP" for longitudinale posteriore, which refers to the longitudinally mounted rear/midengine; "670" for the metric horsepower output; "4" to denote its all-wheel-drive layout and "SuperVeloce" translates to SuperFast). In the U.S., the power output figure is adjusted to 661 horsepower, which is about 30 hp more than the standard LP640. The LP670-4 is also about 200 pounds lighter thanks to numerous weight-saving elements.

Also new this year is the Murciélago LP650-4 Roadster, which makes only 9 hp more than the LP640. Like the SuperVeloce, the new LP650-4 makes only modest gains in terms of performance and minor cosmetic changes. These special-edition Lambos are really an opportunity for well-heeled buyers to play an expensive game of one-upsmanship. The Roadster will be limited to only 50 examples, while the SuperVeloce will have a run of 350 cars.

If you're lucky enough to have the wherewithal to actually afford a 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago, you'll likely be the center of attention in any setting. Outside of a priceless vintage car, the only other vehicle capable of upstaging the Murciélago would be the $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron. Other noteworthy alternatives within the Lamborghini's price range include the Ferrari 599 and Bentley Continental Supersports. Whichever choice you go with, your new pals at Edmunds will be waiting for your call.

2010 Lamborghini Murcielago models

The 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago is an exotic supercar that is available in two-seat coupe and convertible roadster body styles. The Murciélago LP640 represents the standard model and the LP670-4 SuperVeloce and LP650-4 Roadster are new limited-edition versions for 2010. Roadster models feature a soft-cloth targa-style roof.

Standard LP640 features include 18-inch wheels with 245/35ZR18 performance tires in front and 335/30ZR18s in back, an adjustable suspension that can raise the front to prevent curb or parking-block scraping, xenon headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, automatically actuated side air intakes and rear spoiler, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery and interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control and a CD/DVD/MP3 stereo.

Optional upgrades are extensive and expensive. They include carbon-ceramic brakes, a Kenwood touchscreen navigation system, iPod integration, a rearview camera, carbon-fiber or titanium trim packages and a glass engine cover. Should you want to give the car your own look, Lamborghini's Ad Personam program allows innumerable ways to customize the interior and exterior via unique colors and accent materials.

The over-the-top Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce gets a more powerful engine along with matte-black paint accents, slightly revised body elements, a transparent engine cover, the choice of a larger fixed rear wing and carbon-fiber and Alcantara interior trim. A stereo is not included, but is available as an option. The exclusive LP650-4 Roadster features a gray and orange paint scheme, a transparent engine cover, orange-painted brake calipers and a special Alcantara driver seat.

2010 Highlights

Two new special-edition models join the Lamborghini Murciélago lineup for 2010. A faster, more powerful and lighter version called the LP670-4 will be limited to 350 examples, while an even more exclusive LP650-4 Roadster will have a production run of only 50.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Murciélago LP640 is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 that produces 631 hp and 487 pound-feet of torque. The LP650-4 Roadster receives a slight bump to 640 hp, while the LP670-4 SV's output is increased to 661 hp. All-wheel drive is standard, as are front, center and rear limited-slip differentials. A six-speed manual transmission with a gated metal shifter is standard, while the paddle-shifted "e-gear" automated-clutch manual is optional. The SuperVeloce comes standard with the e-gear transmission with a no-cost option to substitute the manual gearbox.

According to Lamborghini, the Murciélago LP640 accelerates up to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a spine-bending 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph. The SuperVeloce is expected to accelerate a few tenths of a second quicker and tops out at 209 mph. Fuel mileage with the manual transmission is 8 mpg city/13 mpg highway and 10 mpg combined, while the e-gear transmission is estimated at 9/14/11 mpg -- not that you'd really care, but it's nice to know, should someone ask.

Safety

The 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago comes with AWD, traction control and massive ventilated antilock brakes with six-piston brake calipers. The roadsters also come with automatically deploying rollover bars. Carbon-ceramic brakes are optional on the LP640 and LP650-4 and standard on the SuperVeloce, but neither side airbags nor stability control is available.

Driving

At a super-sized width of 81 inches, the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago can be unwieldy around town and in parking lots. But then again, practicality ranks fairly low on its list of priorities. What is important, after all, is performance and thanks to prodigious power output and AWD, full-throttle acceleration is otherworldly, with a soundtrack to match.

Around corners, the Murciélago hardly feels like a precision instrument because of its girth, but it's capable nonetheless, with a flat cornering attitude. It should be noted, however, that the limits for this car are fairly high and not for the inexperienced to explore. Push it hard in the corners and the Murciélago will grip and grip and grip some more -- but once you finally reach the limits of adhesion and the car slides, it's nearly impossible to recover.

Interior

With its trademark scissor doors and wedgelike exterior, the 2010 Murciélago won't be mistaken for anything other than a Lamborghini. However, parent company Audi's influence is obvious inside the cabin, with plenty of properly fitting leather and soft-touch materials. Unlike with its entry-level Gallardo stablemate, however, the stereo and climate controls are not borrowed from Audi, and look a little strange and out of place as a result.

The roomy cockpit features comfortable seating that, unlike with past Lambos, won't leave you looking for painkillers after a day's drive. Though not as flamboyant as the exterior, the interior styling is still befitting a vehicle that commands such a high price of admission. The roadster's convertible roof is more aptly described as a toupee perched atop the cockpit. The top is also difficult to put on, and due to its tenuous nature, Lamborghini warns that it not be used above 100 mph -- which can be achieved in 2nd gear.

Consumer reviews

Just as when we drove the Gallardo Superleggera back in April 2007 at a track outside of Milan, Italy, this 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce has us a-twitter before we even get in to put it through its paces. All you need to do is look at this exercise in aesthetics and, knowing that all recent Lamborghinis deliver on their looks, the endorphin rush that awaits us is vividly anticipated.

At 661 horsepower, we're up by 30 hp from the 631 hp of the stock Murciélago LP640, while torque remains the same at 487 pound-feet, peaking at 6,500 rpm from the naturally aspirated 6,496cc V12 mounted rear amidships. (The LP stands for "Longitudinale Posteriore," meaning the engine is mounted longitudinally and in back.) Lamborghini engineers estimate that acceleration to 60 mph is quicker by 0.2 of a second to 3 seconds flat. Top speed can be as high as 212 mph if you specify the standard rear wing versus this galactic AeroPack wing that allows just 209 mph.

At the moment, we're itching to drive the flatlands around company HQ in this 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce painted in Arancio Atlas (Atlas Orange).

Pretty Light for a V12
The guys could have just added power and a wing and left it at that like in the old days, but the composites experts at Lamborghini also had their hands in the SuperVeloce. Overall weight drops by 220 pounds to 3,450 pounds (dry). This is just 5.2 pounds per horse, which is relatively nuts.

From the chassis and body we lose 73 pounds, and the composites work begins with a larger front splitter mounted slightly farther forward. Then comes the flat underbody panel in carbon composite, and the two front-quarter panels and larger rear-quarter panels are made with a much-lightened carbon-plastic resin. The rear engine cover (its appearance inspired by the limited-edition 2008 Reventón), has a surround made from carbon fiber while the transparent hexagonal panels are made from a light polycarbonate plastic used in racing. That humungous AeroPack rear wing (71 inches wide and with an airfoil that's 11 inches deep) is pure carbon fiber and stands on two 7-inch stanchions that are carbon fiber as well.

The V12 powertrain then does its bit in the weight reduction department by shedding 73 pounds. Some 15 pounds of this comes from the revised Marelli/Graziano single-clutch automated manual transmission, while much of the remaining 58 pounds comes from an utterly stunning new exhaust system. The exhaust's two end pipes terminate in a single, showcar-style rhomboid megatip coated in gray ceramics for heat protection (oh, had you only been with us to hear the sound and fury at wide-open throttle).

Finally, the remaining 74 pounds of added lightness have come out of the passenger cabin. The inner door panels and metal tunnel cover are now made from lacquered carbon fiber, and a bunch of weight has been saved by ditching the napa leather upholstery and substituting wonderfully comfy and grippy artificial suede. The single-piece performance seats also have carbon-fiber frames, but sadly the U.S. can't get the four-point seatbelts we were using all day in Italy.

Add a Dash of Stiff
Another very noticeable touch in the 2010 Lamborghini LP 670-4 SuperVeloce is something unseen. The engineers have used a carbon-resin coating at stress points in the chassis of high-tensile steel tubes, improving structural rigidity by 12 percent. It's particularly evident when we hammer the throttle or crank the small-diameter steering wheel through countryside chicanes.

And though overall the SV's suspension does not change at all, the fact that so many other things are affecting its behavior makes the damping setup feel even better suited to this high-performance application. So when it's working with the bodywork's combination of aerodynamic downforce and ground effects at speeds of 75 mph and higher, the SuperVeloce feels fairly painted to the pavement.

Strapping In
We only rammed our forehead into the top of the door jambs and into the bottom of the opened scissor doors a dozen times or so during our full-day foray across a hot Emilia-Romagna region, so the Murciélago's reputation for discomfort at a price remains reassuringly intact. It's all very Italian and we'd get angry, we think, if the door scheme changed to be more like the Gallardo/Audi R8 people's car.

The single-piece seats with their very pronounced bolsters adjust only fore and aft — and do so manually — but the steering wheel of the Murc has a famously wide range of up-down and fore-aft adjustability, so it's easy to get our cockpit just the way we need it prior to takeoff. Once there, the four-point harness really socks us in tight and makes it impossible to reach anything but the steering wheel and vital controls. This is one more reason why Lamborghini should use a start button, as we could barely reach the key fob once sutured in place.

After meandering our way through the various levels of security clearance to deactivate the Lamborghini's car alarms and reactivate the engine, we finally get ignition. The starter takes a few seconds of wind-up and then comes the flare of 12 cylinders roaring to life with the throaty enthusiasm of a chain smoker. Once under way, we know drama is happening out back, but, as with any closed car with a huge backyard, we only know the extent of the havoc from the looks on the faces of people on the sidewalk. Apparently the SuperVeloce's new lightweight pipes give new meaning to the term "afterburner."

SuperSteady, Too
While slinging along at around 120-150 mph on some barren rural roads, what comes through from the SuperVeloce is an added steadiness that is quite welcome. The larger front intakes and exaggerated splitter do wonders in this regard, and also cool the standard 15-inch carbon-ceramic brake discs with six-pot calipers. There's also a new vent over the wheelwells to extract heat from the brakes. Needless to say, all this was pretty reassuring as we indulged in late-braking maneuvers all through the hot day.

Switching off the traction control system and poking the Corsa button that quickens gearchanges from the six-speed automated manual transmission to one-tenth of a second, we had opportunities to reach even hairier limits with this big baby. With a car this size, your reflexes have to be lightning fast to pull it off, so we chose to keep the stability control engaged until we can test the SuperVeloce on a closed circuit. Because she's a handful, much as we expected (and just as customers prefer).

The Murc has a major set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires — 245/35ZR18 front, 335/30ZR18 rear — on forged wheels with a double five-spoke design called "Ares." Working together with the all-wheel-drive system (the torque proportion is 25 percent front/75 percent rear), this assures an instantaneous, sure-footed hookup on all road surfaces.

Always a Market
Some 350 examples of the 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP670-4 SuperVeloce will be built between now and early 2010, and the U.S. models should start touching down here by late July. Though yet to be determined, Lamborghini says pricing should begin at around $457,500, or a little more than $100K above the Murciélago LP640 coupe, and one-third the price of last year's pre-economic-crisis Reventón.

Besides the choice between the standard and AeroPack mega wing, customers can also request the six-speed manual shifter in lieu of the wildly popular e-gear automated shifting with its carbon-fiber shift paddles.

The last time Lamborghini cranked out a car with an SV badge was in 1999, when the Diablo SV was launched back in the days of pre-Audi ownership. Traditionally an SV version signals the final hurrah before one generation ends and the next is launched, so we'll wait to see what Lamborghini shows us this year or next. Stay tuned for a totally new Murciélago design for 2011.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

