Used 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Murcielago
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque487 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower670 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Interior Carbon Package SVyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on center consoleyes
alcantara trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Steering Wheel in Perforated Leatheryes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Multimedia Systemyes
Floor Mats SVyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Livery SV Stickeryes
SV Rear Wingyes
Nero Nemesis Matt Colors AD PERSONAMyes
Giallo Horus Matt Colors AD PERSONAMyes
Bianco Canopus Matt Colors AD PERSONAMyes
Orange Colored Brake Caliperyes
Grey Colored Brake Caliperyes
Yellow Colored Brake Caliperyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Length185.2 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width81.0 in.
Rear track66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Horus
  • Nero Nemesis
  • Custom Request Color
  • Bianco Isis
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Giallo Orion
  • Arancio Atlas
  • Nero Aldebaran
  • Bianco Canopus
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
